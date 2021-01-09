Enforf inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Ella Rose Endorf of North Bend is among the more than 350 students who were inducted into the University of Mississippi chapter of Phi Kappa Phi for the fall 2020-21 semester.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest, largest and most selective honor society for all academic disciplines in its mission “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is based on a student’s sound character and academic standing. Juniors must have completed 72 credit hours and rank in the top 7.5% of their class, while seniors and graduate students must rank in the top 10% of their class.

Endorf is pursuing a B.A. in Public Policy Leadership within the College of Liberal Arts.

In a typical year, students are inducted into the society in a ceremony involving the university’s top academic leaders, many of whom who are also members of Phi Kappa Phi. However, with safety protocols preventing large, in-person gatherings, the honor society’s board still wanted to recognize outstanding students like Endorf.