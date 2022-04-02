 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program announces 2022-23 scholarship recipients

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has announced the recipients of scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year. The one-time scholarships will be awarded to 90 students totaling $194,000 for the ensuing academic year.

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program was established in 2010 by a gift from the Paul and Virginia Engler Foundation. The mission of the program is to embolden people on the courageous pursuit of their purpose through the art and practice of entrepreneurship. The program offers an academic minor while serving as an intersection in which students from a diverse array of majors and business interests can come together in pursuit of the American Dream.

Area incoming freshman scholarship winners are:

Colon: Teresa Quinn.

Fremont: Adelaide Witte.

Oakland: Anna Karnopp.

Area continuing student scholarship winners are:

Fremont: Caitlyn Vyhlidal, senior.

Hooper: Taylor Ruwe, junior; Rebecca Wulf, junior.

Mead: Abby Miller, junior.

Morse Bluff: Hannah Williams, sophomore.

Yutan: Miranda Mueller, senior.

