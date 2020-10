Engler Entrepreneurship scholarships available

Students passionate about becoming an entrepreneur and learning how to pursue their purpose through entrepreneurship can now apply for scholarships to the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the 2021-2022 academic year. Incoming and current College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources students are eligible to apply, they just need to have had prior FFA or 4-H experience.

Scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 are awarded annually to Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship students, with eligibility to reapply for three years, said program director Tom Field. In 2020, approximately 70 students received scholarship support totaling over $200,000 from the Engler program.

To apply, students must complete an application and series of essay questions at https://engler.unl.edu/. Applications are due by midnight on Jan. 4, 2021.

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program is a unique opportunity at Nebraska designed to empower enterprise builders. Approximately 200 students at the university are pursuing development of their entrepreneurial skills and capacity in the program. Participation in the program is not restricted to scholarship recipients.