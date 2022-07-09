 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erica Alvarez named to dean's list

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Erica Alvarez of Fremont has been named to the dean’s list at Missouri University of Science and Technology for the spring 2022 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

