Erica Kobza named incoming principal at Washington Elementary

Fremont High School Dean of Students Erica Kobza has been named the new principal at Washington Elementary.

Kobza will transition into her new role on July 1, following the retirement of current principal Diane Stevens. Stevens is retiring after a 30-year career at Fremont Public Schools.

Stevens started her career at FPS as a second-grade teacher in 1990. She also has served the district in various other roles, including as an English Language Learner teacher, a reading specialist and a district elementary literacy coordinator.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude and thanks to Fremont Public Schools,” Stevens said in a statement on Tuesday. “I have had an amazing career, one that I will reflect on with joy and pride.”

Kobza began serving as dean of students at FHS in 2020. Prior to that role, Kobza served for five years as a instructional coach for FPS.

During the last year, Kobza also has co-founded Together 4 Fremont alongside Brent Cudly, the director of professional learning and federal programs at FPS.

That effort, along with other work to help improve food, clothing and transportation access at FPS, led to Kobza being named as a 2021 Strengthening Democracy Award recipient by Civic Nebraska.

“I am incredibly humbled to be following in Diane’s footsteps as principal at Washington School,” Kobza said in a statement on Tuesday. “When I started my journey with Fremont Public Schools, Washington’s students, families, and staff immediately found a place in my heart. I cannot wait to serve the school community alongside the staff at Washington school.”

