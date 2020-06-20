Ernesti initiated into Phi Kappa Phi
View Comments

Ernesti initiated into Phi Kappa Phi

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln

Pell grant students: 27%

Students with federal loans: 63%

Cost to attend: $41,817

Price after financial aid: $22,719

6-year graduation rate: 70%

Median debt: $17,225

Began repayment in five years: 83%

Average earnings after 10 years: $52,500

 Nebraska Wesleyan Facebook page

Bradley Ernesti of Arlington was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Ernesti was initiated at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Ernesti is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fremont High School 2020 Online Graduation Celebration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News