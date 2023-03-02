Death is a hard reality to confront, however, planning for the future can be very beneficial for those loved ones left behind. Preparing documents like wills, trusts and powers of attorney in advance may alleviate stress and bring comfort and clarity to the grieving process. This class will teach participants what to consider before having these documents prepared; how to protect assets and minimize tax consequences; how to designate someone else to make important decisions for you and how to ensure those wishes are carried out.