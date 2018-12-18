Educational Services Unit No. 2 (ESU 2) is seeing growth in its Pathways 2 Tomorrow program. And while that excites the ESU 2 board of education, it also raises questions about how the program will evolve to keep up.
The Pathways 2 Tomorrow program is a consortium consisting of eight school districts who pool their resources together to provide hands-on, career and technical education for students.
The program now has more than 70 students from across the districts who attend classes, up from 18 when the program first started two years ago. Those students follow one of four “pathways,” each focused on providing career-specific coursework. The pathways include residential construction, health, education and computer science.
Each district contributes a portion of their levy to fund the program. But that funding stream is fixed — and if student numbers keep rising, the levy won’t rise with it.
“We’re not going to be getting more income because our numbers are growing with kids,” said ESU 2 board member Wayne Erickson during the ESU 2 board of education’s monthly meeting on Monday.
Currently, the program employs an administrator, an administrative assistant and two full-time teachers. It also has contracts with four adjunct teachers. If the program attracts more students, there may be a need to figure out how to hire more faculty.
For instance, the industrial technology program currently has 15 kids, ESU 2 Administrator Ted DeTurk told the board on Monday. If those numbers were to increase to, say, 40, it would no longer be safe to have all the kids work in the same shop.
“So the question becomes do we limit the number of kids from each school? Do they have to apply? How are we going to manage this?” DeTurk told the board. “My argument would be, let’s get another instructor.”
DeTurk called it “a great problem” to have.
“That’s something that I see as a challenge and we’ve got to strategically figure out how to fix it,” he told the Tribune after the meeting.
Next year, a shift in facilities could bring challenges and solutions. The program will move its main facility from Beemer Elementary School in West Point to a new Northeast Community College facility in West Point.
At Beemer, the Pathways 2 Tomorrow sets up shop rent free. That opportunity will no longer be available, Erickson pointed out to the board.
But Northeast offers dual credit opportunities for students in the Pathways 2 Tomorrow program. While ESU 2 will have to pay rent for classes that do not offer dual credit, the dual credit classes will still be offered rent free, DeTurk said.
The partnership with Northeast could provide additional opportunities as the college gets more involved, DeTurk said, especially as it provides equipment, and as discussions progress about its role in providing faculty.
“I think there’s a lot of things in play here that we don’t know the answers to yet,” DeTurk told the Tribune.
At Monday’s meeting, DeTurk even suggested that in the next few years, if Northeast continues expanding its involvement, it’s possible the program may eventually shift to being entirely run by Northeast.
Board members also noted that it may be necessary to shift toward encouraging more dual credit courses through the program. DeTurk acknowledged that this was a reality, but also pointed out how that would represent a shift for the program.
“Understand, when we started this, dual credit, that’s not the game we were going after at all. We were going after a group of kids that, for the most part, were not going to go to college,” he told the board. “they were going to leave High School and be looking for a job. So our goal is all about certifications, experience.”
Also at Monday’s board meeting:
- DeTurk also told the board about discussions with Fremont Public Schools that would get student-teachers involved in ESU 2’s substitute teacher consortium. Currently, that consortium works with Midland University to get education students to work part-time as substitute teachers ESU 2 districts are in need. But a persistent shortage in substitute teachers in the area will demand more solutions, DeTurk has said. The potential new pilot program with Fremont Public Schools could add additional student teachers to the mix. “If you student teach in our consortium, there’s going to be these additional requirements, which is subbing days,” DeTurk said, noting that the program was still being discussed.
- The Board of Education approved the hiring of Leah Munoz as an independent school para and Julie Klein as a student services administrative assistant. It also hired Dawn DeTurk, Hannah Blomstedt and Nancy Movall as art coaches — positions recently funded by federal grant money. Two open positions for Pathways 2 Tomorrow that were created through grant money should be filled by the end of the week DeTurk said. A third Pathways 2 Tomorrow grant-funded position is still looking to be filled but will take a little longer, he added.