With the start of the new school year, Educational Service Unit No. 2 is again looking to address persistent shortages of substitute teachers for area schools.
Last year’s substitute teacher consortium, where students in Midland University’s education program were paid to do part-time sub work at 11 ESU 2 school districts, kicked off again on Friday with a boot camp, ESU 2 Administrator Ted DeTurk said at a Board of Education meeting Monday.
This year’s boot camp featured six Midland students returning from last year as well as eight new Midland students.
The numbers of students are down from last year by one, from 15 to 14. But there was also a recent addition of a retired, married couple—neither of whom are Midland students—who will be subbing for the consortium as well. There is one other non-Midland student who will be returning from last year, too, bringing the total number of subs in the consortium up to 17.
The creation of the consortium, which consists of the 11 school districts, opens opportunities for additional substitute teachers—not just Midland students. Because the 11 districts are part of a single consortium, subs can apply for a single teaching certificate that’s good for all of the school districts, as opposed to having to apply for a single district, which is normally the case.
ESU 2 is also currently working on a “SubHub” website for the consortium where schools’ sub needs could be more easily assessed and contacting subs can be made more efficient. Currently, subs are individually contacted to be notified about openings. The new website would create a centralized, accessible system.
The consortium is considered a last resort—used only when districts are unable to find a substitute through their local resources, DeTurk said. Fremont Public Schools and Cedar Bluffs used the program the most last year, he added.
Finding a long-term solution to the sub shortage is critical, DeTurk said, especially in the wake of a recent state investigation of the Walthill Public School District, part of ESU No. 1, that revealed several shortcomings in the district’s handling of students with special needs. Among them—a lack of subs with special education qualifications that could reasonably replace a special education teacher.
“I know I brought this up last year, but I’m probably going to bring it up again over and over, but we really need to think about getting into the realm of providing substitute teachers,” DeTurk told the board. “What took place was a teacher was gone for more than 15 days and she was a special ed teacher, so the person coming into sub for more than 15 days was not special ed endorsed. Well, now all of a sudden you don’t meet the criteria for being a highly qualified teacher for a student on an [Individualized Education Plan—a specialized education approach for students with special needs].”
He told the Tribune that he had “never ever heard or run into the situation that took place with that special ed teacher being required as a substitute teacher.”
“If that’s the case, you gotta think of a way to find special ed teachers who are willing to be subs,” DeTurk said.
At its Monday meeting, the ESU 2 board also discussed the preliminary budget as they awaited Dodge County’s valuations.
On paper, DeTurk said, the budget looks as though its increased by $1 million—from around $8 million to $9 million. But DeTurk explained that the increase will not actually play out in the course of the year. For some federal grants, school districts need to spend money, and the grants will ultimately reimburse that money later. In those cases, the ESU will pay the districts that money up front from its cash reserves so that the districts don’t need to pull from their own budgets—but the ESU will ultimately be reimbursed at a later date when the federal government disburses the grant money, which often takes time.”
The increase in the budget on paper helps resolve “cash flow issues,” DeTurk said.
“We didn’t run into financial issues, what we ran into was just a cash flow where we were...paying [the school districts] up front, and then we run into a cash flow issue up here, and then we get our reimbursement and then all of a sudden it’s ‘hey look at us, we’ve got all this money’—we didn’t have it for a majority of the year because we’d already given it away.”