A program created by Educational Services Unit no. 2 (ESU 2) and Midland University to address substitute teacher shortages in the region is filling about half of its requests for subs, ESU 2 Administrator Ted DeTurk told the Tribune on Friday.
“We’re trying to at least address the issue, which I think is good,” DeTurk said. “I think if we can continue to run at that 50 percent mark, I think we’ve got to feel pretty good.”
The program, which lets Midland University education students fill in as subs to pick up part-time work and classroom experience, is “just one small piece” of a potential solution to a persistent shortage of substitute teachers, and other solutions are likely needed, DeTurk said.
Midland and ESU 2’s substitute teacher consortium, which began last school year, is a last resort for area school districts -- requests are only made to the system when all local options for subs fall through.
Shortage challenges still persist, and the consortium has some limitations.
The consortium currently has 15 students who have been trained and are eligible to sub. Six frequently make use of the program, while some have not participated, DeTurk said.
Since the Midland Students are largely centered in Fremont, districts like Fremont and Cedar Bluffs are more likely to attract student subs than districts that are further away, like Lyons-Decatur. Those more distant districts have seen fewer requests filled, DeTurk said.
In the last month, however, the program has gotten a significant technological upgrade.
Previously, schools in need of a substitute teacher had to contact a coordinator at the ESU 2 building in Fremont. That coordinator would then relay the opportunity to all of the student subs via text message.
But ESU 2’s systems engineer, Cody Ernesti, has built a new online system, called “SubHub” to streamline the process.
School districts in need of a sub can post their vacancy onto an online calendar. An email will be sent to all of the students in the consortium, who can then claim the spot in the online system.
The program eliminates the need for a middleman and allows schools to make a request for a sub at any time.
Districts shifted to the new program about a month ago. ESU 2 could have purchased a similar program, but most on the market were expensive and would have done “so much more more than what we really needed,” DeTurk said.
DeTurk said that he hopes that conversations continue at the local and state levels to look at other solutions for the sub shortage.
“There are a lot of schools that are really struggling trying to find subs,” DeTurk said. “It’s a real need right now.”