Even without a dedicated space, The Hub at Fremont High School is already seeing positive impact on students

A month after its launch, a student pantry and resource center at Fremont High School is slowly getting itself off the ground and providing much-needed resources to students and their families.
The student pantry, dubbed The Hub, is a new project launched by Together 4 Fremont in December. The Hub is meant to connect students with local organizations, like LifeHouse Pantry and the Fremont Area Community Foundation, to receive resources such as food, clothing and personal hygiene products.
During the past month, the team at Together 4 Fremont, as well as other school officials, have been hard at work stocking the hub with food, clothing and other resources for students in need, according to Erica Kobza, dean of students at Fremont High School and member of Together 4 Fremont.
Over Christmas break, members of Together 4 Fremont went shopping for resources using about $800 in donations toward the program. The Hub also received around 500 weekend totes from the Fremont Area Community Foundation to distribute throughout the year.
"Our next step is really, once we can get our space put together, to start figuring out our system of identifying students in need," she said. "Teachers are doing a great job of coming to us when they find a kid who needs food or something like that, but we need to really work through our system to identify those kids, because we have a lot of stuff to help them."
The process for receiving resources from The Hub is quick and private, Kobza said. She said high school students are not typically forthcoming about their struggles at the risk of their peers knowing.
So, Kobza said students who need help are typically taken to The Hub during class to minimize the possibility of another classmate seeing them. She added that they are also hoping to cover the windows in the space to make for a more private experience.
"We try to keep it low key," she said. "We don't want there to be any stigma attached to it."
During the last three weeks, Kobza said said The Hub has served about a dozen students, averaging out to around three to five students a week.
She only expects that number to increase further once a dedicated space for The Hub is set up.
"We don't know for sure what to expect, but we do want to serve as many students as we can," Kobza said. "We're hoping to be able to give out all 500 of those backpacks this school year or maybe even sooner than that. It's kind of hard to put a finger on that at this point, but I think we'll know pretty quickly once we're officially up and running how much need we have."
Shayla Linn, a social worker at Fremont High School, said one of the pieces of her role is to try and identify the root of student's issues in the classroom. She said those underlying issues can sometimes be related to basic needs not being met at home.
"That isn't necessarily due to parent neglect or anything, but just circumstances that happen," she said. "It's hard sometimes for kids to get up, get around and get to school, so once they finally do, if they haven't had a chance to eat anything that's where The Hub can come in."
Linn said students have been thankful for the help provided by the pantry in its early days.
"I think most people would think that the kids are going to go in there and abuse it or take a whole bunch of stuff and that's actually the opposite of what happens," she said. "They're very frugal and so I encourage them to take more to be able to meet their need."
Now, with the program's feet off the ground, Kobza said she is simply looking forward to breaking down barriers of access for students.
"Right now, our students have experienced a lot of barriers surrounding access to food, access to clothing, access to things that many people might not even think of like laundry detergent or toothpaste," she said. "So, I'm just excited to be able to identify more of those kids and help remove those barriers for them."
Linn, who is focused on improving the underlying issues that may otherwise hinder a student's time in the classroom, said she hopes the program will prove beneficial to students in the future.