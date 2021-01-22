Even without a dedicated space, The Hub at Fremont High School is already seeing positive impact on students

The process for receiving resources from The Hub is quick and private, Kobza said. She said high school students are not typically forthcoming about their struggles at the risk of their peers knowing.

So, Kobza said students who need help are typically taken to The Hub during class to minimize the possibility of another classmate seeing them. She added that they are also hoping to cover the windows in the space to make for a more private experience.

"We try to keep it low key," she said. "We don't want there to be any stigma attached to it."

During the last three weeks, Kobza said said The Hub has served about a dozen students, averaging out to around three to five students a week.

She only expects that number to increase further once a dedicated space for The Hub is set up.

"We don't know for sure what to expect, but we do want to serve as many students as we can," Kobza said. "We're hoping to be able to give out all 500 of those backpacks this school year or maybe even sooner than that. It's kind of hard to put a finger on that at this point, but I think we'll know pretty quickly once we're officially up and running how much need we have."