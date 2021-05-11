'Everything happens for a reason:' FHS senior reflects on four-year journey to graduation

Fiona Strong’s transition to Fremont High School was a culture shock.
As a 13-year-old freshman, Strong was taking her first steps into the public school system after spending the last nine years as a student at Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont.
Her class size grew from just a handful of students to hundreds. She was forced to quickly adapt to a new environment.
“It was a really, really different atmosphere,” Strong said. “The school was so much bigger than Trinity, so I kind of just blended right in. I got used to it.”
Now a senior at FHS, Strong said her four-year path to graduation was one filled with peaks and valleys. Despite the early obstacles she faced while acclimating to a new school system, Strong came out on the other side with a bright future.
As a freshman, Strong took to cheerleading as an outlet to get involved at FHS. The sport helped her connect with other students at FHS who became friends.
She remembered her first football game as a cheerleader, specifically the fact that it seemed like she forgot all of the cheers she had been practicing.
“Everybody was really excited,” she said. “That was definitely when I was like: ‘OK, I’m in high school now.’”
Strong’s freshman year came with its own hardships. The culture shock that accompanied her initial arrival at FHS carried on throughout the year. Strong said she lost friendships, saw her grades decline and struggled to maintain consistent attendance throughout the year.
“I feel like people were disappointed in me,” she said. “Like I would go to school and get in trouble for bad grades or for like skipping school.”
It culminated with Strong deciding to run away during her freshman year. Looking back, she described it as “the worst decision of my life.”
“I was just trying to run away from responsibility and I didn’t want to hold myself accountable. I was stressed out,” she said.
Strong transferred to a private school during her sophomore year. That didn’t last, though. After the first quarter of school, she returned to FHS.
“I just felt way better here and I felt safer here,” she said. “Then it was kind of just smooth sailing from there on out.”
Strong said the relationships she formed with teachers and counselors at the high school drew her back to FHS. That relationship and level of understanding helped Strong feel welcome again.
“I think I had closer relationships with teachers than I did with students,” she said.
Like all students at FHS, the last year of Strong’s tenure at the high school was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she said the experience ultimately turned her into a better student.
When FPS closed its doors and transitioned to online learning in March 2020, it was a blessing in disguise. Strong’s attendance was faltering toward the end of her junior year and she was uncertain about her path to graduation.
When she transitioned to online learning, Strong said she quickly found herself attending classes consistently and staying on top of her work.
“I never missed another class,” she said. “My work ethic, like when I’m alone and in my own space, it was just so much better than being in a classroom.”
That translated into her senior year. Strong has been a virtual student throughout the entire school year, never opting in to in-person learning.
“I just figured that my grades would be a lot better and I could take more classes so that I could graduate faster,” she said.
Strong added that the experience also helped her grow up.
“I just stayed with it and started working,” she said. “ ... I’ve come a really long way, so it’s been crazy.”
During the last four years, Strong said she has completely turned her life around. From being a self-described “troubled kid” to a student who now babysits for FHS administration, Strong has seen her continued efforts translate to success.
That potential was something that Strong said she didn’t even see in herself. That realization only came after Strong saw teachers and staff at FHS continue to believe in her.
“I’ve never had the best grades and I’ve never been the best student, but they always push me to try,” she said. “If they didn’t give the bad, troubled student that chance, I’d probably be doing nothing right now. They really helped me.”
After graduation, Strong plans to attend either a community college or trade school. As for her time at FHS, Strong said she will always remember the continued support that helped push her to succeed.
“I never would have imagined that it would have gone like this at all,” she said. “But, it was good. Everything happens for a reason.”