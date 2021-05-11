'Everything happens for a reason:' FHS senior reflects on four-year journey to graduation

When she transitioned to online learning, Strong said she quickly found herself attending classes consistently and staying on top of her work.

“I never missed another class,” she said. “My work ethic, like when I’m alone and in my own space, it was just so much better than being in a classroom.”

That translated into her senior year. Strong has been a virtual student throughout the entire school year, never opting in to in-person learning.

“I just figured that my grades would be a lot better and I could take more classes so that I could graduate faster,” she said.

Strong added that the experience also helped her grow up.

“I just stayed with it and started working,” she said. “ ... I’ve come a really long way, so it’s been crazy.”

During the last four years, Strong said she has completely turned her life around. From being a self-described “troubled kid” to a student who now babysits for FHS administration, Strong has seen her continued efforts translate to success.

That potential was something that Strong said she didn’t even see in herself. That realization only came after Strong saw teachers and staff at FHS continue to believe in her.