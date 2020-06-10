FAAA has virtual art show

Guests won’t meander through Gallery 92 West to see the latest exhibit this month.
But folks from all over the world can get on social media and see Katie Petersen’s work in the Fremont Art Association building.
Petersen, who’s from Fremont, graduated from Doane University in May 2020 with a degree in art with a professional emphasis.
She served as gallery intern for the FAAA during the summers of 2018 and 2019 and plans to attend Fort Hays State University starting in August.
“Katie has been a part of our Fremont Area Art Association family for several years and has been our intern,” said Lisa Lubker, FAAA president. “She engaged and brought a lot of creativity and life when she’s been in the gallery. We’ve really enjoyed getting to know her and seeing her express herself through her art. Her art is amazing.”
A YouTube video posted on the Fremont Area Art Association’s Facebook page provides a virtual tour of Petersen’s artwork, which includes a variety of oil paintings.
In addition, a live virtual chat is planned at 12:30 p.m. June 18 instead of the regular in-house Third Thursday luncheon this month.
FAAA Executive Director Angie Olson encourages the public to stay tuned for announcements regarding which social media format will be used for the live chat.
Updates will be provided via the organization’s various online outlets and FAAA members will get emails.
Besides the FAAA’s Facebook page, the organization uses Instagram. The Instagram handle is gallery92west.
Lubker said the art association has noticed a trend in its online presence. More than 1,000 people are engaging in the FAAA’s social media efforts.
“We are interacting with and reaching people all over the world, who are following our gallery,” Lubker said. “Our Instagram following has been incredible—the people who are following.”
During the live social media chat, Petersen will address the audience. She will provide information about her work as an artist and what the future holds for her.
Viewers will be able to ask Petersen questions.
In her artist’s statement, Petersen said her interest in art began when she was very young and started doodling frogs on tests and in her school notebooks.
By high school, she couldn’t get enough of her art classes. She looked forward to them each morning.
Petersen’s work is influenced by the late Mary Cassatt, a leading artist of the Impressionist movement.
English artist Daphne Todd has been another influence.
Petersen said Todd gives the viewer a sense of the subject’s mood and personality through her use of colors.
“Like Mary Cassatt and Daphne Todd, I use color and brush stroke to convey the atmosphere and disposition of my figures,” Petersen said.
Petersen’s paintings feature people in various situations.
In one painting, a woman, a girl and a boy read books in the serene setting of a living room.
A woman with long hair gazes out of a window in another painting.
And a painting, titled “Reflection #2,” depicts a woman looking into a small hand mirror while applying lipstick.
Her reflection appears in the little mirror and a larger one on a wall.
Olson believes the public will benefit by tuning in to Petersen’s live chat and viewing the online video.
“I hope they tune in because she’s an amazing artist,” Olson said. “It’s a great opportunity to celebrate a young artist and support her and her future and she’s a Fremonter.”
Olson believes viewers can benefit in other ways.
“They could learn a little bit more about art and how we see things differently,” Olson said. “When artists speak about their work that gives people more knowledge to see the artwork in a different way, but at the same time each viewer can bring their own personal experience to the work and combine those two experiences into something totally brand new.”
Lubker emphasizes the organization’s efforts to reach out.
“We want to make art accessible to everyone during this time and for those who are not comfortable coming in when we reopen in July,” Lubker said. “This is an option for us to bring things to them and while we’re still closed during June, this is a way for us to bring art to them.”
Lubker sees the value of art in today’s society.
“Art is a valuable component of spiritual and mental health and is a way to connect with others, which is especially important in these times of semi-isolation,” she said.
Lubker knows there are people who have compromised health.
“We take diversity and inclusion to heart and we want everyone to feel welcome and that our art is accessible to you regardless of your situation,” she said.
