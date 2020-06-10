FAAA has virtual art show

Petersen said Todd gives the viewer a sense of the subject’s mood and personality through her use of colors.

“Like Mary Cassatt and Daphne Todd, I use color and brush stroke to convey the atmosphere and disposition of my figures,” Petersen said.

Petersen’s paintings feature people in various situations.

In one painting, a woman, a girl and a boy read books in the serene setting of a living room.

A woman with long hair gazes out of a window in another painting.

And a painting, titled “Reflection #2,” depicts a woman looking into a small hand mirror while applying lipstick.

Her reflection appears in the little mirror and a larger one on a wall.

Olson believes the public will benefit by tuning in to Petersen’s live chat and viewing the online video.

“I hope they tune in because she’s an amazing artist,” Olson said. “It’s a great opportunity to celebrate a young artist and support her and her future and she’s a Fremonter.”

Olson believes viewers can benefit in other ways.