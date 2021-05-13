FAAA plans student event

Selected artworks by fifth- and sixth-graders from Fremont Public Schools are part of a special exhibit this month.
The Fremont Area Art Association is hosting an open house for students, friends and families from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at 92 W. Sixth St. The exhibit will be featured in the Dugan Gallery of the FAAA building.
Art teachers Geoff Semrad and Michelle Albrecht have chosen works representing the highest achievements of the local middle school student artists for this exhibit, said Angie Olson, FAAA executive director.
The FPS show includes a mix of pieces including one-point perspectives and cardboard sculptures.
Due to the pandemic there were not as many pieces this year, so Fremont High School stepped in to help fill the space.
FHS art instructors Mara Hornig, Kristen Strickler and Jennifer Gay are excited to display select work by their students, Olson said. These works were created later in the school year so were unable to be a part of the FPS show in March.
Information in an FAAA newsletter said art classes can teach students several things including how to:
- Observe.
- Experiment with materials.
- Make connections.
- Respect others.
- Express themselves.
- Learn from their mistakes.
- Clean up.
- Embrace diversity.
- Persevere.
- Appreciate beauty.
- Break away from stereotypes.
- Envision solutions.
- Value aesthetics.
- See another point of view.
- Innovate.
An exhibit by the Omaha Needle Artists is on display in the Hinds Gallery of the FAAA building. Plans are to have a virtual tour of this exhibit.
Roseanne Fulton of the needlework artists group will speak during the FAAA’s third Thursday Luncheon To-Go on May 20.
Lunches may be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon at the art association and participants then can gather at John C. Fremont City Park.
The luncheon is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fulton will speak at noon.
Those wishing to participate in the luncheon need to RSVP to the art association by Friday, May 14. Cost is $10 per boxed lunch. Dan Rosenbaum is preparing the lunch which features a Cobb salad, fruit cup and a dessert. To make a reservation, call 402-721-7779 or send an email to gallery92west@92west.org.
The Omaha Needle Artists group is a chapter of The Embroiderers’ Guild of America, which was founded in 1958. The Omaha chapter formed in 1978 and has 20 members.
“We have members of all skill levels and welcome all who are interested in embroidery,” Fulton said.
The group offers several opportunities to learn from certified national teachers. There are national and regional seminars, correspondence courses and classes taught within the chapter by members.
Throughout the years, the group has taught classes for adults and children, demonstrated needlework at events and given talks about its work.
“We enjoy exhibiting our creations and thank Fremont Area Art Association for the opportunity to do so,” Fulton said.
The FAAA was organized in 1960 by a group of people who wanted to support each other in their artistic endeavors.
That focus turned outward in the 1970s to include people who appreciate and support art, states FAAA information.
The art association has become a non-profit service organization with a mission to “promote visual art culture and education” in Fremont and the surrounding area.