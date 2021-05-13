FAAA plans student event

An exhibit by the Omaha Needle Artists is on display in the Hinds Gallery of the FAAA building. Plans are to have a virtual tour of this exhibit.

Roseanne Fulton of the needlework artists group will speak during the FAAA’s third Thursday Luncheon To-Go on May 20.

Lunches may be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon at the art association and participants then can gather at John C. Fremont City Park.

The luncheon is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fulton will speak at noon.

Those wishing to participate in the luncheon need to RSVP to the art association by Friday, May 14. Cost is $10 per boxed lunch. Dan Rosenbaum is preparing the lunch which features a Cobb salad, fruit cup and a dessert. To make a reservation, call 402-721-7779 or send an email to gallery92west@92west.org.

The Omaha Needle Artists group is a chapter of The Embroiderers’ Guild of America, which was founded in 1958. The Omaha chapter formed in 1978 and has 20 members.

“We have members of all skill levels and welcome all who are interested in embroidery,” Fulton said.