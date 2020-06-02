FACF announces scholarship recipients

It’s a record.
The coronavirus pandemic may have kept the Fremont Area Community Foundation from hosting its scholarship luncheon.
But this spring, the philanthropic foundation has awarded a record $111,410 in scholarship funds to more than 70 graduating seniors. The seniors are from eight area high schools.
This year, 137 area students submitted 1,027 applications, said Melissa Diers, the foundation’s executive director.
Approximately, 100 area reviewers scored the applications.
Scholarships are available in a myriad of study. Most are available for students attending two- or four-year colleges or universities.
Some scholarships focus on academic achievement or area of study. Others recognize extracurricular activities or financial need.
“Thanks to the generosity of many donors, hundreds of area youth have benefited from scholarships administered by the Fremont Area Community Foundation,” Diers said. “And our online application makes it easy for students to apply and reviewers to score.”
Students who received scholarships graduated from: Archbishop Bergan High School, Arlington High School, Cedar Bluffs High School, Fremont High School, Howells-Dodge, Logan View High School, North Bend Central High School and Tekamah-Herman High School.
Due to Governor Ricketts’ continued Directed Health Measures and a desire to keep people safe, the foundation isn’t hosting its annual luncheon, which provides scholarship donors a chance to meet and dine with the students receiving their support this year along with their parents.
Instead, the foundation will provide scholarship donors a letter with detailed information about their scholarship recipients.
“It was a difficult decision to cancel this year’s scholarship luncheon,” Diers told the Fremont Tribune. “It’s always a fun occasion for donors to meet the recipients of their scholarships, as well as their parents, and learn more about their plans and their accomplishments. But in the age of COVID-19, our priority has to be keeping everyone safe.”
The foundation, launched in 1980 with a single estate gift, connects donors, nonprofits organizations and community leaders.
During the life of the foundation, more than $31 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants in five areas of interest including arts and culture, civic improvement, education, health and recreation, and social services.
The foundation currently administers nearly $28 million in community assets.
More information about the foundation is available by calling, 402-721-4252 or visiting www.facfoundation.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!