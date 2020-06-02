FACF announces scholarship recipients

Due to Governor Ricketts’ continued Directed Health Measures and a desire to keep people safe, the foundation isn’t hosting its annual luncheon, which provides scholarship donors a chance to meet and dine with the students receiving their support this year along with their parents.

Instead, the foundation will provide scholarship donors a letter with detailed information about their scholarship recipients.

“It was a difficult decision to cancel this year’s scholarship luncheon,” Diers told the Fremont Tribune. “It’s always a fun occasion for donors to meet the recipients of their scholarships, as well as their parents, and learn more about their plans and their accomplishments. But in the age of COVID-19, our priority has to be keeping everyone safe.”

The foundation, launched in 1980 with a single estate gift, connects donors, nonprofits organizations and community leaders.

During the life of the foundation, more than $31 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants in five areas of interest including arts and culture, civic improvement, education, health and recreation, and social services.

The foundation currently administers nearly $28 million in community assets.

More information about the foundation is available by calling, 402-721-4252 or visiting www.facfoundation.org.

