FACF awards $127,600 in scholarships to area graduates

Area high school graduates have some financial assistance to pursue post-secondary education with scholarship funds the Fremont Area Community Foundation recently awarded.
The foundation has announced that $127,600 in scholarship funds were awarded this spring to graduating seniors from eight area high schools including: Archbishop High School, Arlington High School, Cedar Bluffs High School, Fremont High School, Howells-Dodge High School, Logan View High School, North Bend Central High School and Tekamah-Herman High School.
This year, 116 area students submitted 1,149 applications.
They were scored by approximately 100 area reviewers.
Scholarships are available in a host of study areas, and most are available for students attending two- or four-year colleges or universities.
Some scholarships focus on academic achievement or area of study. Others recognize extracurricular activities or financial need.
“Thanks to the generosity of many donors, hundreds of area youth have benefitted from scholarships administered by the Fremont Area Community Foundation,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director. “We are honored to be able to help these donors support generations of kids pursuing their education.”
Sidelined by COVID-19 restrictions last year, the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s Scholarship Luncheon will resume this year with the event on June 13 at Fremont Golf Club.
This annual event provides scholarship donors a chance to meet and dine with the students receiving their support this year as well as their parents.
For more information about the luncheon, please contact the foundation at 402-721-4252 or info@facfoundation.org.
The following students receiving scholarships administered by FACF this year: Hunter Gilmore, Josh Miller, Charlie Hendry, Jesse Thompson, Grant Martens, Zach Vanek, Mallory Ruwe, Aiden Foreman, Claire Allen, Ema Horner, Josh Iossi, Madeline Espinoza, Millie Mitchell, Kylee Bruning, Anna Prauner, Jadin Ostrand, Emma Larson, Brenton Pitt, Kalley Sukstorf, Skylar Shanahan, Owen Wagner, Dawson Glause, Sydney Hurst, Noah Sorensen, Ingrid Ornelas, Grace Burns, Grady Moeller, Emily Giese, Shannon Engel, Katelyn Johnson, Haley Harms, Jeniffer Sandoval Monroy, Camden McKenzie, Cooper Phillips, Kayla Monaghan, Hayley Kohl, Jaden Mark, Shane Miller, Manuela Carnic, Holly Robinson, Emily Nau, Maggie Norris, Conner Richmond, Cole Macaluso, Alex Bigsby, Dallas Eric Scott Fincham, Emily Lambley, Amber Millard, Haley Bogenreif, Hayley Rich, Nathan Osness, Zane Smith, Shannon Engel, Oscar Avila, Jack Cooper, Callahan Eyler, Garrett Kriete, Riley Hoetfelker, Emily Miller, Josie Kahlandt, Erin Prusa, Bethany Wiebold, Conner Schlueter, Hannah Williams, Emily Brodd, Rachael Adams, Kendyl Boyce, Riley Hall, Grace Hunke, Kaila Lorence, Charles Madsen, Samantha McDonald, Carter Richardson, Daniel Richardson, Austin Taylor, Bethany Williams, Jaxon Wietfeld, Kaila Lorence, Annie Cooper, Ashten Rennerfeldt, Lucas Niewohner, Reese Hansen, Morgan Raue.
Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, the Fremont Area Community Foundation connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community, creating positive local impact.
During the life of the foundation so far, more than $32 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants. The foundation administers approximately $30 million in community assets.