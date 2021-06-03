FACF awards $127,600 in scholarships to area graduates

Area high school graduates have some financial assistance to pursue post-secondary education with scholarship funds the Fremont Area Community Foundation recently awarded.

The foundation has announced that $127,600 in scholarship funds were awarded this spring to graduating seniors from eight area high schools including: Archbishop High School, Arlington High School, Cedar Bluffs High School, Fremont High School, Howells-Dodge High School, Logan View High School, North Bend Central High School and Tekamah-Herman High School.

This year, 116 area students submitted 1,149 applications.

They were scored by approximately 100 area reviewers.

Scholarships are available in a host of study areas, and most are available for students attending two- or four-year colleges or universities.

Some scholarships focus on academic achievement or area of study. Others recognize extracurricular activities or financial need.

“Thanks to the generosity of many donors, hundreds of area youth have benefitted from scholarships administered by the Fremont Area Community Foundation,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director. “We are honored to be able to help these donors support generations of kids pursuing their education.”

