Heidi Melcher had a less-than-stellar experience with a camera as a volunteer girls’ cross country coach for Fremont Public Schools.

Melcher was assigned to take photos of the girls during the meet.

But things didn’t quite go as planned when she tripped in a hole and dropped the camera.

Melcher had a much better experience with cameras on Sunday at the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Luncheon.

There, it was announced that her adult children, Jacob and Amanda, had established a Coach Melcher Scholarship to commemorate her long teaching and coaching career with FPS.

Melcher was among 155 people – donors, scholarship recipients and their families – who attended the annual event at Fremont Golf Club.

During the luncheon, FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers said the foundation received 121 student applications and awarded 120 scholarships totaling almost $134,000 to graduates of eight Fremont area high schools.

FACF also administers scholarships for North Bend Central School, which awarded more than $27,000 this spring, bringing the total to almost $161,000.

Since its inception, FACF has awarded almost $1.4 million in scholarships to Fremont area seniors.

Diers noted that the benefits of higher education are numerous and lifelong.

“Research shows that individuals with higher levels of education earn more and are more likely than others to be employed,” Diers said. “College-educated adults are more likely than others to receive health insurance and pension benefits from their employers and report being satisfied with their jobs.”

Diers told how individuals with higher education benefit their communities and future generations.

“They are more likely to vote, volunteer and lead healthier lifestyles—reducing health care costs for individuals and society,” Diers said. “And college-educated parents engage in more educational activities with their children—who are in turn better prepared for school than other children.”

With such things in mind, Diers said the FACF scholarship program is one of the most vital services the foundation provides and expressed gratitude to donors. FACF administers 79 scholarship funds and has three new funds for 2023.

These funds are:

Coach Melcher Scholarship Fund, which will provide financial support to graduating seniors who’ve participated in Girls Cross Country.

Terry J. McClain Scholarship Fund, which will support graduating Fremont area seniors, who are attending his alma mater, Wayne State College.

Arbor Vitae Chapter 92-Eastern Star Scholarship, which will help graduating Fremont High School seniors attend a four-year college or university.

Jacob Melcher said his mom was an FPS alumnus, who’s taught a variety of grades from early elementary to middle school. In 2004, she began as a volunteer cross country coach for the girls’ program and transitioned to a paid coaching job in 2005. She began teaching at FPS in 1990 and retired this year.

He spoke of his mom’s dedication.

“My sister, Amanda, said at the fall cross country banquet that even though she was my mom’s only daughter, she wasn’t my mom’s only girl, because she always had her cross country girls,” Jacob Melcher said.

He expressed other tender sentiments.

“I feel I’ve been involved in cross country as long as my mom has,” he said. “She took Amanda and I to her first state meet in Kearney and it was 50 and drizzling, but we loved the environment nonetheless.”

Kallin Sheppard, a 2017 FHS graduate, previously received four scholarships and just completed her second year of teaching.

In her talk at the luncheon, Sheppard said she decided at an early age she wanted to become a teacher after seeing firsthand the impact teachers in her family had on students. She appreciates how FPS teachers built a strong foundation for what she needed to know and shared their excitement of learning.

Sheppard is grateful for her Fremont support system and a community she said invested in her dreams of becoming an educator via the Mildred Hindmarsh, Don and Jan Hinds Education, Pat Murphy Track and Field and Fremont PTA/PTSA scholarships.

Although she worked during the summers to help pay for her college tuition, Sheppard said the scholarships eased the stress of her having to get a job during the school year to help pay for it.

Sheppard also said knowing she had the investment of community members made her realize she had to keep a positive mindset on academics and give 110% in everything she set out to accomplish.

Sheppard told recent graduates she knows they heard motivational comments as they concluded their high school careers—just as she had six years ago.

Now, Sheppard said she understands the truth and power behind what she heard.

“The one take away from messages shared with me over the years is how important wearing a smile along with a positive attitude and mindset can be for your daily life as well as future goals,” Sheppard said.

Research indicates that children smile an average of 400 times a day, compared to a happy adult who smiles 40 to 50 times.

“Yet the typical adult smiles only 20 times a day,” Sheppard said.

She expressed the importance of maintaining a positive attitude amid life’s curveballs.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one of those curveballs. At the time, Sheppard was a junior at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, pursuing her dreams of becoming an elementary teacher and being on the women’s track and field team.

She described the excitement of interacting with students in two elementary classrooms.

“I loved seeing all of the first-graders smiling and happy to be in school and learning,” she said.

It was tough to maintain a positive attitude when classes went online.

Yet Sheppard told how staying connected with professors and classmates through Zoom and online classes helped keep her focused.

“Finding positive influences in your friends, co-workers and mentors, who support and encourage you, will get you where you need to be if you encounter that curveball,” Sheppard said. “If you live life thinking the negative is the only side of things, then it will always be against you. If you find one positive in every situation, then life will start to have a positive outlook, so be the reason that someone smiles.”

Many were smiling at the luncheon, including Heidi Melcher, who got to be on the other side of a camera as she stood with her children while friends photographed them.

And she didn’t have to worry about stepping in a hole.