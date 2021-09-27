FAFSA opens Oct. 1

EducationQuest is reminding Nebraskans the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) opens Friday, Oct. 1, at studentaid.gov or those planning to attend college during the 2022-23 academic year.

The FAFSA is the application for federal, state and college-based financial aid. Colleges use information contained in the FAFSA to determine eligibility for financial aid, which can be a combination of scholarships, grants, work-study and student loans.

Prior to starting the FAFSA, applicants must create a Federal Student Aid Account at studentaid.gov. The parent or guardian of a dependent student must also create an account. Keep careful track of user names and passwords as they are required to access and sign the FAFSA. Income tax return information from 2020 will be required to complete the application.

Visit EducationQuest.org to find free tools to help students and families through the FAFSA filing process. For personal assistance, call the EducationQuest location nearest you: Omaha – 888-357-6300, Lincoln – 800-303-3745, Kearney – 800-666-3721 or Scottsbluff – 800-666-3721.

