Families receiving SNAP benefits now qualify for Early Head Start and Head Start

Local News

Due to a change in guidelines, Nebraskans that qualify for SNAP now also qualify for Head Start and Early Head Start.

Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from birth to age 5 from low-income families by enhancing their cognitive, social and emotional development. Many Head Start programs also provide Early Head Start programs that serve infants, toddlers, pregnant women and their families.

Nebraskans interested in Head Start or Early Head Start can visit https://eclkc.ohs.acf.hhs.gov/center-locator to find a program located in their community.

