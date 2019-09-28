Some famous folks came from North Bend. They are featured on the History Wall at North Bend Central High School.
They include:
• Charles Purcell, a 1900 graduate of North Bend High School. Purcell went on to become one of the most distinguished civil engineers of the 20th century, the wall states.
Among his many accomplishments, Purcell was the chief engineer of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.
Not to be confused with the Golden Gate Bridge, the one Purcell designed - commonly known as the Bay Bridge - connects San Francisco with Oakland, California. An estimated 260,000 vehicles are carried a day on its two decks.
Purcell also oversaw construction of the first freeway in the American West.
• Billy Throm. A basketball star for North Bend Central High School in the late 1910s, William Harris "Billy" Thom became a legendary wrestling coach.
He led the Indiana Hoosiers to the 1933 NCAA championship and was coach of the U.S. Olympic wrestling team at the 1936 Berlin Games.
Today, Indiana high school wrestling coaches present an annual “Billy Thom Award” for contributions to the sport of wrestling.
• Marg Helgenberger. A 1977 North Bend Central graduate, Helgenberger may be best known for her role in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” on the CBS television network.
Nominated for several Emmys, she won the 1990 outstanding supporting actress Emmy for her role on the ABC network’s “China Beach” and acknowledged her hometown when accepting the award.
Helgenberger returns to CBS this fall in a co-starring role in the network’s legal drama pilot, “Courthouse.” She recently appeared with Dennis Quaid in the movie, “A Dog’s Journey.”