FBLA event takes place at Midland University

The 2022 Fall Leadership Conference for Future Business Leaders of America took place in the Wikert Event Center at Midland University in Fremont on Wednesday.

High school students in eastern Nebraska participated in various workshops. Those members living in western Nebraska attention the conference held in Kearney on Tuesday.

The annual conference is designed to help middle school and high school students prepare for careers in business by providing guidance and motivation in such areas as building a resume, designing a website, brand development, and project management.

John Stork, a senior at Blair High School, is among students who attended this year’s fall conference.

“I love FBLA,” he said. “I enjoy helping my community and leading people who don’t always know what they’re doing.”

Stork appreciates the opportunity to give back to his community through volunteering.

Hayden Bradley is a sophomore at Blair High School.

“FBLA allows me to have a more intense involvement with my community,” Hayden said. “I’ve met a lot of people through FBLA, and I’m glad to be friends with them. Because of FBLA. I feel that I’ve grown as a person.”

Jacob Cerny is a senior at Dorchester Public School. He is editor of his high school yearbook.

“I joined FBLA in the seventh grade. Our teachers encouraged us to join. They said it’s a great way to build friendships,” he said.

Cerny admitted he chose to join FBLA because several of his friends had done that.

But attending the National Conference earlier this year helped him gain a new appreciation for the organization.

“I got to meet a whole lot of people from all over the country,” he said. “And now that I’m a senior, I’m a lot more invested.”

Because he loves working with people, Cerny said he’s considering a career in sales.

“I’m also thinking about journalism, drama, and nursing,” he said.

To help pay his college tuition, Cerny plans to enlist in the U.S. military and serve in the National Guard.

A native of Arlington, Nick Schreck joined FBLA while in the eighth grade. He is now the director of undergraduate business and an assistant professor of digital marketing at Midland University.

Schreck appreciates the opportunities students are given through FBLA to work on projects that benefit schools and their communities.

“The advisers work with their school and the community to be a part of projects that students can grow with, put on their resume, and even discuss in job interviews,” Schreck said.

More than 400 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests attended the 2022 National FBLA Conference, June 29-July 2 in Chicago. Almost 100 Top Ten Awards at that event were won by Nebraska students in such categories as agribusiness, banking and financial systems, business law, entrepreneurship, introduction to business concepts, and marketing.

The concept for Future Business Leaders of America had its start during the Great Depression. It was during World War II that high schools began preparing students for careers in business. By the late 1950s, colleges were inviting their students to join the Phi Beta Lambda business fraternity. The FBLA-Middle Level division was started in 1994.