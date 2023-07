A Lutheran High School Feasibility Gathering will take place from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Trinity Lutheran School Gym, 1546 N. Luther Rd., in Fremont.

Trinity Lutheran invites everyone to collaborate as it looks forward to the possibility of starting a Lutheran high school in the Fremont area.

This gathering will be an opportunity to hear what work has been done, is being done, and still needs to be done.