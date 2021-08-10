Federal dollars add $7.7 million to FPS budget for COVID-related costs

Anderson noted that the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has approved adding girls wrestling as an officially sanctioned sport starting with the 2021-22 school year.

The FPS board also approved the addition of Blair High School to a cooperative sponsorship agreement between Fremont High, Archbishop Bergan and Arlington high schools for girls and boys swimming.

Anderson said all three schools believe Blair would be a positive addition to the agreement.

“We feel that including Blair would add an additional two to five participants to our swimming program each year,” Anderson said in another proposal to the board. “Adding these students would help to further defray the costs of the YMCA facility rental and coaches’ salaries. Furthermore, the addition of these students would not displace any current participants in the program as we typically have open spots on our lineup.”

The board also approved moving the dates of the fall parent/teacher conferences for Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

In his letter to the board, JCAC Principal Brent Harrill requested that the dates be moved to Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, which have the least number of conflicting activities at Fremont High School and Fremont Middle School.