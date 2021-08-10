Federal dollars add $7.7 million to FPS budget for COVID-related costs

The general fund of the Fremont Public Schools budget is increasing by $7.7 million due to pandemic-related federal funding.
Fremont Public Schools Board of Education members voted on Monday night to approve an amendment to the 2020-21 budget to reflect the addition of these federal funds.
“This amendment will allow the district to access the third round of funding provided by the federal government during the current fiscal year,” said Brad Dahl, associate superintendent.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSERS III) comes through the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The addition of federal funds into the budgets of school districts infuses funds into the local economy and lets districts deal with necessary expenditures related to the pandemic without putting an undue burden on local resources, FPS said in a prepared statement.
Dahl said ESSERS funding will be used to pay for staff, materials for students and provide for indoor air quality improvements at FPS.
“This allows us not to exceed our budget,” Dahl said during the meeting.
With the addition of the federal funds, the total General Fund budget is now $69,660,381, Dahl said Tuesday.
FPS’ general fund budget covers personnel, instruction, transportation and most operating costs.
Personnel costs make up 87% of the general fund, while instructional costs make up the 76% remainder of the general fund.
Most of the budget, 51.12%, is funded by property taxes. The second largest revenue source is state aid, which funds 29.39% of the budget.
Stipulations include that the district must have a return-to-school plan, which it revisits and posts every six months.
In its statement, FPS said the district continues to be efficient with its spending.
Fremont Public Schools is ranked 13th out of 244 school districts in Nebraska in per-pupil spending; only 12 districts in the state spend less per student. The district spends $11,746 per-pupil compared to the state average of $13,184.
In other business, the board approved the addition of baseball as a sport offered by Fremont High School and also to enter into cooperative agreements with Archbishop Bergan for baseball in the spring and girls wrestling in the winter.
FHS Assistant Principal and Activities Director Scott Anderson provided details in the letter to the board.
“For baseball, we will use Schlike Field for our home games and practices,” Anderson said in the proposal. “We anticipate having a head coach and three paid assistant positions, which is the same coaching structure that we use for softball.”
Anderson noted that the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has approved adding girls wrestling as an officially sanctioned sport starting with the 2021-22 school year.
The FPS board also approved the addition of Blair High School to a cooperative sponsorship agreement between Fremont High, Archbishop Bergan and Arlington high schools for girls and boys swimming.
Anderson said all three schools believe Blair would be a positive addition to the agreement.
“We feel that including Blair would add an additional two to five participants to our swimming program each year,” Anderson said in another proposal to the board. “Adding these students would help to further defray the costs of the YMCA facility rental and coaches’ salaries. Furthermore, the addition of these students would not displace any current participants in the program as we typically have open spots on our lineup.”
The board also approved moving the dates of the fall parent/teacher conferences for Johnson Crossing Academic Center.
In his letter to the board, JCAC Principal Brent Harrill requested that the dates be moved to Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, which have the least number of conflicting activities at Fremont High School and Fremont Middle School.
“Our previously scheduled dates had several other activities scheduled over the top of our conferences which led to many coaches and teachers with children involved in the activities to be gone,” Harrill said. “We have also found that our attendance at conferences is much lower when there are high school athletic events scheduled on the same evenings.”
The new dates for JCAC don’t conflict with conferences at Fremont High School or Fremont Middle School.
FPS board meetings start at 6:30 p.m., the second Monday of each month in the Main Street building at 130 E. Ninth St.