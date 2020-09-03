Feeding Fremont reflects on busy summer after delivering over 15,000 meals to area kids

“That was kind of the beginning and we just kept growing,” Cudly said. “We found out there were quite a few families who needed deliveries.”

Reflecting on the number of meals delivered made Cudly realize the impact the service had over the summer.

“The need was definitely there this summer, in terms of kids needing access to food,” he said.

There wasn’t a solid estimate on the number of children who would be served going into the summer, but Cudly said he was surprised by how rapidly families signed up for food delivery.

“I was probably surprised by how quickly it grew, but we knew there was going to be some need out there,” Cudly said.

Early on, Cudly said there were more volunteers than children in the program, but the number of kids enrolled in the delivery service quickly surpassed that.

At the program’s peak, Cudly said volunteers were delivering about 130 meals to children across the area.

“There was a lot of coordination,” he said. “That was probably the hardest thing, just coordinating all the volunteers to the families.”