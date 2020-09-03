Feeding Fremont reflects on busy summer after delivering over 15,000 meals to area kids

Feeding Fremont has been working throughout the summer to provide meals to children across the area.
The all-volunteer delivery service, founded by Erica Kobza, Brent Cudly and Janet Lowe, has been delivering free meals to kids across Fremont since early June.
Since then, it has delivered more than 15,000 meals to children in the area.
“I guess it shows how important the school can be,” Cudly said. “It shows that a lot of kids and families depend on the meals that are provided by the school.”
Cudly said the delivery service was able to fill a gap by taking the extra step to offer delivery services to children who couldn’t easily access the school’s free lunch program during the summer.
The idea came together after Lowe was informed about a family with three children who had to walk down Broad Street if they wanted a free lunch that was being served at Bell Field, Linden and Washington elementary schools.
“I told my friend, ‘OK, I’ll get their food to them,’” Lowe told the Tribune in a May article. “And then I hung up and I thought, ‘You know, they can’t be the only kids in Fremont that have this issue.’”
From there, volunteer and delivery request forms were made available for those interested in the program.
“That was kind of the beginning and we just kept growing,” Cudly said. “We found out there were quite a few families who needed deliveries.”
Reflecting on the number of meals delivered made Cudly realize the impact the service had over the summer.
“The need was definitely there this summer, in terms of kids needing access to food,” he said.
There wasn’t a solid estimate on the number of children who would be served going into the summer, but Cudly said he was surprised by how rapidly families signed up for food delivery.
“I was probably surprised by how quickly it grew, but we knew there was going to be some need out there,” Cudly said.
Early on, Cudly said there were more volunteers than children in the program, but the number of kids enrolled in the delivery service quickly surpassed that.
At the program’s peak, Cudly said volunteers were delivering about 130 meals to children across the area.
“There was a lot of coordination,” he said. “That was probably the hardest thing, just coordinating all the volunteers to the families.”
The service has ended since the new school year started. Cudly said Fremont Public Schools continues to provide food pickup opportunities for children participating in the district’s virtual learning program.
Looking back, Cudly said the group is proud of the work it was able to complete during the summer.
“We were able to make sure that a lot of food got delivered to a lot of kids,” he said.
