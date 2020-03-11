Feeling like a queen: Prom Pampering set April 18

Azure said Maurices has employees trained to help girls find a dress that’s the right color for them and is a flattering fit.

“We have steamers in the store so we’re able to steam out those materials that need it and we have dress bags as well so we can get them all packaged up and ready to go,” Azure said, adding. “We do have some donations of shoes and jewelry. Very generous donations.”

Dress sizes range from 0 to 16. Azure said there is a need for donations of plus-size dresses and extra-small dresses.

Those who wish to donate dresses may bring them to the store.

“We’ll take care of it and we are offering coupons for Maurices just as a little thank you from us,” Azure said.

Demuth said she and fellow church friend, Steele, developed the idea of Prom Pampering years ago.

Both had daughters, who’d graduated from FHS.

“We knew the stresses that prom could bring to girls who might struggle to afford the really fancy dresses and the professional hair, makeup and nails that girls now do—or that they just wouldn’t want to spend their money that way, but that there’s expectations to do it,” she said.