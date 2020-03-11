Feeling like a queen: Prom Pampering set April 18

As a high school teacher, Velyda Demuth knows some girls choose not to spend the money to go to prom.
Reasons vary.
For one, they might not be able to afford it.
Or they might decide their money is better spent elsewhere.
So three years ago, Demuth and pal, Micki Steele, sought a way to let local girls enjoy the prom experience without all the extra expense.
The result was Prom Pampering.
With Prom Pampering, girls can get a free dress, makeup, hairstyle and nail painting. Event coordinators have gathered an array of donated dresses. They also have women who can style hair, apply makeup and paint nails in a relaxed atmosphere.
This year, the free event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 – the day of the Fremont High School prom – at Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. Girls from other high schools whose proms are the same night are welcome as well.
Dresses are being stored in a special area at the Maurices women’s clothing store in the Fremont Mall.
Girls can try on the donated dresses in the fitting rooms during regular store hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, said Stevi Azure, store manager.
Azure said Maurices has employees trained to help girls find a dress that’s the right color for them and is a flattering fit.
“We have steamers in the store so we’re able to steam out those materials that need it and we have dress bags as well so we can get them all packaged up and ready to go,” Azure said, adding. “We do have some donations of shoes and jewelry. Very generous donations.”
Dress sizes range from 0 to 16. Azure said there is a need for donations of plus-size dresses and extra-small dresses.
Those who wish to donate dresses may bring them to the store.
“We’ll take care of it and we are offering coupons for Maurices just as a little thank you from us,” Azure said.
Demuth said she and fellow church friend, Steele, developed the idea of Prom Pampering years ago.
Both had daughters, who’d graduated from FHS.
“We knew the stresses that prom could bring to girls who might struggle to afford the really fancy dresses and the professional hair, makeup and nails that girls now do—or that they just wouldn’t want to spend their money that way, but that there’s expectations to do it,” she said.
Demuth emphasizes that Prom Pampering isn’t only for those who might not be able to afford prom.
Some students might be saving money for college. Others might have unexpected expenses.
Demuth cites the example of a girl who said she was prepared to buy a dress, but then her car died.
The first year, Demuth stored donated dresses in a classroom closet at school.
Demuth, who teaches anatomy and physiology, physical science and forensics, shares a closet with a girls’ cross-country coach. Between prom dresses and cross-country uniforms, the closet was pretty full.
Approximately 25 girls showed up the first year on the day of prom and 15 volunteers helped out.
Professional stylists and teachers styled hair. Demuth’s daughter, Naiyah Farmer, came up from Texas to assist with makeup application. Women from Fremont Alliance did manicures and painted fingernails and toenails.
Demuth recalls one student’s reaction to all the pampering.
One mom was painting the girl’s toenails, while someone else painted the student’s fingernails. Another person else was styling her hair.
As the process was concluding, the girl threw her arms in the air.
“I feel like a queen,” she said, exuberantly.
Demuth cherishes the memory.
“That was so sweet and that was kind of our goal,” she said. “We wanted the girls to come in and feel pampered and special and walk out feeling like a queen.”
Last year, after the flood, people from Bennington, Omaha, Papillion and Lincoln were donating dresses.
There were so many dresses that Demuth couldn’t keep them all in the school storage closet. So dresses were moved from Fremont High School – across the street – to Fremont Alliance Church.
“We filled our pastors’ back offices, hallways, our church nursery and we set up a boutique in the church nursery of shoes, jewelry, dresses,” she said.
At the same time, Samaritan’s Purse volunteers were camped out at the church while helping community members impacted by the flood.
After school and on evenings and weekends, Demuth met girls at the church, where students tried on dresses. A woman at the church took dresses to her home to make alterations for free.
“It was cool,” Demuth said.
At the end of the season, some dresses were donated to other places and some were held back for this year.
This year, Demuth wondered what she’d do with all the dresses. She recalled how much space they’d taken at the church in 2019 and the difficulty of trying to meet girls at the church at all different times.
She wondered if another arrangement could be made.
A former student connected Demuth with Maurices.
FHS student council members gathered totes of dresses from Demuth’s basement, where they’d been stored since last year, and helped take them to Maurices.
Azure said after a Maurices’ employee learned about Prom Pampering, she and others at the store wanted to help.
“We have a lot of small-town pride in our store and a lot of our employees genuinely love their hometown,” Azure said. “We were seeking opportunities to be involved in the community this spring.”
This is the first year Maurices has been involved in Prom Pampering, but Azure said she hopes to do it every year.
She invites students to come to the store.
“We’re welcoming everybody with open arms. We don’t want anybody shying away from stopping in,” Azure said.
Demuth encourages girls to attend Prom Pampering.
“There’s tons of conversation, food and music,” she said. “It’s just fun.”
She noted something else.
“We don’t want them to not want to go to prom, because they feel they can’t meet the expectations that they feel prom creates,” she said. “More than that, we want to have an event where women get together and enjoy a time of pampering, conversation, loving on teenage girls and helping them to connect with women in the community.”
The best part, Demuth said, is developing greater relationships with the girls she sees in the school hallways and having girls stop by on Monday after the prom and tell her how much fun they had.