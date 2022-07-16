 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Feenstra graduates from University of Sioux Falls

  • 0
University of Sioux Falls

Cassidy Feenstra of Fremont graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from University of Sioux Falls.

Feenstra and over 400 students were celebrated for graduation in the spring commencement ceremony.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aidan Queen named Dimmitt Scholar

Aidan Queen named Dimmitt Scholar

Aidan M. Queen of Fremont has been named a Dimmitt Scholar at Morningside University in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2021-…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News