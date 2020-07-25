FFA members receive awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Awards were presented to 11 FFA members for their speaking skills and knowledge of cooperatives during a special awards ceremony on July 2. Normally the FFA Cooperative Speaking Event is held during the State FFA Convention in April. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event was conducted via Zoom on June 26.

Each contestant in the Cooperative Speaking Competition was judged on a six- to eight-minute prepared speech on a topic dealing with cooperatives and their benefits to the local, state and national economies. Participants were selected for the competition at district contests throughout the state over the past several months.

The competition is sponsored by the Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation in an effort to help develop leadership skills and increase understanding of the cooperative system. 2020 marks the 69th consecutive year that the Council or the Education Foundation has supported the Nebraska FFA Association.

Jadyn Burenheide from the Howells-Dodge FFA Chapter took top honors in the 2020 competition and received a trophy, first-place medal, and check for $250 from the NCC Education Foundation.

Grace Popken from the Mead FFA Chapter received a gold medal in the competition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0