FHS announces modified fall sports protocols

Fremont High School released its modified fall sports protocols as the school prepares to host activities for the first time this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement included modified protocols for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis and girls softball.
The protocols for each sport were developed based on guidance from the Heartland Athletic Conference, the Nebraska School Activities Association, the National Federation of High School Sports and Three Rivers Public Health Department, according to a Wednesday press release.
"“We’ve had a great start to the school year and as we embark on the first contests of the year we have spent considerable time planning for a safe environment for our students to perform, compete, and showcase their talents," FHS Principal Myron Sikora said in the press release.
Masks will be required across the board for participants and spectators alike. While they won't be required to wear a mask while participating in a contest, athletes will be asked to wear a mask before the event, while on the bench and at the conclusion of the event.
Coaches and event workers will also be required to wear a mask.
Up to four football tickets may be purchased by immediate family members of participants, with larger families being allowed to purchase tickets up to the number of immediate family members in the household.
Those participants include players, coaches, band members, varsity cheerleaders and dance team members.
There will not be a student section at home football games.
Anybody entering the game must have a pre-purchased ticket and will be required to wear a mask at all times. Social distancing protocols will also be implemented.
The first FHS football game is scheduled to take place on Aug. 28 against Lincoln Northeast at Heedum Field at 7 p.m.
For volleyball, capacity will be limited to 50%, with families given priority admittance. Masks will be required for all spectators.
Additionally, temperatures will be taken upon entry for all attending the game.
The first scheduled volleyball games are set for Aug. 22 at Al Bahe Gym for a Jamboree Exhibition Game against Grand Island Northwest and Lincoln Lutheran at 10 a.m.
Fans will not be limited for cross country, girls golf, boys tennis and girls softball. However, social distancing guidelines will be implemented throughout each competition.
Bleachers will not be accessible, either, with spectators being encouraged to bring their own chairs to events.
The first cross country meet of the school year is scheduled for Aug. 29 at Walnut Creek beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Softball is scheduled to begin on Thursday with a game against Lincoln Northwest at the Doris Bair Softball Complex at 5 p.m.
Girls Golf will hold its first meet at the Miracle Hills Golf Course on Thursday against Papillion-La Vista beginning at 8 a.m.
Boys Tennis will hold its first invitational on Aug. 29 at Woods Tennis Center beginning at 8 a.m.
“We continue to work with schools that will be hosting away contests to understand their protocol," FHS Activities Director Scott Anderson said. "As we approach away contests we will need to communicate with our families the restrictions that may be in place. Scrimmages this fall have provided an opportunity for the high school to practice the protocol and make necessary changes as competitions begin. As we progress through the fall sports season, adjustments may need to be made to these plans.”
