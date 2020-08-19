FHS announces modified fall sports protocols

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont High School released its modified fall sports protocols as the school prepares to host activities for the first time this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement included modified protocols for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis and girls softball.

The protocols for each sport were developed based on guidance from the Heartland Athletic Conference, the Nebraska School Activities Association, the National Federation of High School Sports and Three Rivers Public Health Department, according to a Wednesday press release.

"“We’ve had a great start to the school year and as we embark on the first contests of the year we have spent considerable time planning for a safe environment for our students to perform, compete, and showcase their talents," FHS Principal Myron Sikora said in the press release.

Masks will be required across the board for participants and spectators alike. While they won't be required to wear a mask while participating in a contest, athletes will be asked to wear a mask before the event, while on the bench and at the conclusion of the event.

Coaches and event workers will also be required to wear a mask.