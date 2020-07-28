FHS announces times to pick up, purchase yearbooks
Anyone who purchased the award-winning 2019-2020 Fremont High School Black & Gold yearbook can pick-up their copy, and anyone interested in purchasing the 2020-2021 FHS annual, can do so on Aug. 3 and 5.

The distribution and ordering of the Black & Gold yearbook will take place at FHS from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, and Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The distribution and ordering will take place at the doors between the auditorium and the library (entry No. 30) at FHS.

