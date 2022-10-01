FHS Class of 1950 celebrates 72nd reunion

Bill Jensen believes he and his classmates achieved something extraordinary when they celebrated their 72nd class reunion on Friday in downtown Fremont.

About 20 members of the Fremont High School Class of 1950 met at Osteria Kayla restaurant for lunch, conversation and to mark the milestone.

The celebratory group of 90-year-olds spent time reminiscing as they waited for their meal at Osteria Kayla restaurant in the Kollmeyer’s Passageway.

Former Fremonter Verla Swearingin, of Lincoln, said the class consisted of 200 students. That includes students who didn’t graduate, but later asked to be part of the reunion. Swearingin estimates about 50 class members are still living.

Jensen believes the gathering is a history maker.

He cites a 2021 Wall Street Journal article which told about a 71st class reunion for Bellingham High in Bellingham, Washington.

On Friday, the FHS grads celebrated one year beyond the Washington reunion.

“We believe this is a historical record — not just for Nebraska, but for the whole country,” said Jensen of Elkhorn.

How the long-tenured celebrants made it to this point could be a lesson in perseverance.

“Most of us were born in 1932 and that’s when the big Depression was just letting up,” Swearingin said.

The Great Depression was a time of economic misery for people across the nation.

“We come from pretty tough backgrounds and we think our parents raised us on a strong foundation and we’ve been a very, very close class,” Swearingin said.

The momentous get-together would include a group photo. A singer, who calls himself, “Mr. Memories,” was set to sing for the group, too.

“He sings the songs of the Big Band times, which is in the ’30s and ’40s, and that’s the kind of music we like,” Swearingin said. “He said he’ll fit right in with us 90-year-olds, because he’s 87.”

At 3 p.m., the group was set to participate in a Zoom conference to talk to other classmates who weren’t able to make it to the reunion.

Some classmates traveled long distances to reach the event.

Kopie O’Neal came from Perry, Georgia. Don Schenzel and his wife, Gunn, came from Orlando, Florida. The Schenzels left Tuesday, before Hurricane Ian hit the state on Wednesday.

Schenzel said their house is fine.

On Friday, Schenzel visited with his classmates, admitting he never expected to make it to his 72nd reunion.

Schenzel, who was a partner at Don Peterson and Associates in Fremont for 30 years, marveled at the thought.

“I didn’t think I’d live past 80,” Schenzel said. “We’re all 90 years old.”

Offering statistics, Jensen said 16% of men make it to age 90, while 34% of women do.

Jensen’s own trek from FHS to the reunion was a busy one.

“I ended up in the tire business,” said the founder of Jensen Tire & Auto.

After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Jensen joined Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

“I became a trainee for $325 a month,” Jensen said. “That was my salary.”

He married his college sweetheart, Mary Ann, from York. They lived in a building behind what was Fremont Junior High School. The three-floor building had been the hospital where Jensen was born.

“We rented for $65 a month. It had a Murphy (fold-down wall) bed and a kitchen,” Jensen said.

Jensen said they’d move 11 times throughout the Midwest. They ended up in Omaha. He left the Goodyear company and started Jensen Tire Company in Omaha in 1973.

The Jensens bought more stores. They purchased a building from Midland College for the Fremont store.

Today, his son, Matt, owns the company, which now has 21 stores.

“We’re family-owned,” Jensen said.

Jensen appreciated the opportunity to share stories and gather with friends at the reunion.

He commended Swearingin for serving as leader, keeping classmates informed via letters, emails and phone calls.

Swearingin was pleased to see the turnout.

“We’re so happy to have people who can still come in from out of state,” she said.