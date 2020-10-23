FHS Drama Department prepares for donation drive for those in need

The Fremont High School Drama Department is looking for community members to donate canned goods and non-perishable foods next Friday.
The department’s annual “Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat” event will take place in the south parking lot at FHS. This year’s event will differ greatly from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FHS drama teacher Caitie Hays said.
“Typically our kids go door to door in their costumes and they trick-or-treat on Halloween, but because of all the COVID-19 stuff we’re actually going to have the kids in their costumes standing at the south lot and we’re going to have people drive through and drop off their cans to make it more safe,” she said.
The event will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. All donations will then be dropped off at the LifeHouse Food Pantry.
Hays said students in the school’s Thespian Society wanted to find an alternative way to have the event this year. Their work, along with help from administration, helped bring the idea to fruition.
“The students put the whole proposal together and I sent it on to our administrators, who approved it,” Hays said. “It’s really been a student-led thing and it’s really cool to see them be so innovative at a time of what we’re dealing with.”
Samantha Wilcox, a freshman at FHS and member of the Thespian Society, said she was inspired to give back to the community after witnessing the impact consecutive years of flooding had on the Fremont community.
“It wasn’t that serious for my family, thank goodness, but for other families, it destroyed their homes and lives,” she said. “Thank God my family wasn’t as affected as others, but the community still came together and helped.”
Hayes said that kind of desire to give back to those in need, especially during a pandemic, means everything.
On the stage, Hayes said students learn how to mirror the people in their audience in order to give their actions on stage a connection to the real world.
“It’s really cool because you can see, in events like this, the students don’t just take that to heart on the stage,” she said.” They let it cross over into their real lives.”
If you ask Hayes, she would say her expectations for the donation drive are lowered due to the pandemic. Last year, the event brought in around 1,000 donations.
“I am prepared for lower turnout just because it’s taken a while to put all of the parts together and get everything approved,” she said.
Ask any of the students, however, and that 1,000-donation milestone is going to be topped next weekend.
“With COVID-19 going on, I’m really hoping we get more than 1,000 because everyone is in more need than what people think,” Wilcox said.
