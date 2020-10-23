FHS Drama Department prepares for donation drive for those in need

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It wasn’t that serious for my family, thank goodness, but for other families, it destroyed their homes and lives,” she said. “Thank God my family wasn’t as affected as others, but the community still came together and helped.”

Hayes said that kind of desire to give back to those in need, especially during a pandemic, means everything.

On the stage, Hayes said students learn how to mirror the people in their audience in order to give their actions on stage a connection to the real world.

“It’s really cool because you can see, in events like this, the students don’t just take that to heart on the stage,” she said.” They let it cross over into their real lives.”

If you ask Hayes, she would say her expectations for the donation drive are lowered due to the pandemic. Last year, the event brought in around 1,000 donations.

“I am prepared for lower turnout just because it’s taken a while to put all of the parts together and get everything approved,” she said.

Ask any of the students, however, and that 1,000-donation milestone is going to be topped next weekend.

“With COVID-19 going on, I’m really hoping we get more than 1,000 because everyone is in more need than what people think,” Wilcox said.

