FHS drama department prepares to debut spring play

Hays said the message from the production was such a strong one that she knew she needed to bring it to FHS.

“There were so many bad things going on during quarantine last year when we were picking this out,” she said. “One of the things that it kind of forced on all of us was we spent a lot of time with our families because we didn’t go to work all the time and stuff like that. I think it kind of taught all of us a little bit to slow down, and that there are other things in life that are not school and work. You can spend time with the people you love.”

Hays said around 60 to 70 students auditioned for this spring’s production. That number has grown exponentially since Hays began teaching at FHS.

Because of the increased interest in participating in the school’s spring production, Hays said she wanted to choose a play that allowed for a larger cast.

“These kids are all so talented and have all this potential, so it’s so difficult to do a small cast show,” she said. “But again, I just felt that with everything going on this year, we didn’t need something, especially for a spring play to end the year, that was was sad or depressing.”