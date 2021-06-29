FHS earns highest ever placement in NSAA Cup

Fremont High School received special recognition for the success of its athletic and fine arts programs during the 2020/21 academic school year.

FHS was recognized by the Nebraska School Activities Association in the final standings of the NSAA Cup on Friday, June 25. FHS finished eighth in the Class A All-School Division, the school’s highest placement since the creation of the NSAA Cup in 2006.

The annual awards program began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs. The program presents awards to the 12 Nebraska high schools that earn the most points during the school year by participating in NSASA education-based activity programs.

Those activities encompass the fine arts and sports.

The NSAA Cup is presented to the winning schools in the four classes of the All-School Division, Girls Division and Boys Division during special ceremonies set to take place the following fall.