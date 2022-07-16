FHS graduate Orlando Estrada earns gold medal at National FCCLA Leadership Conference

The Fremont High School FCCLA Chapter joined more than 7,000 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests at the San Diego Convention Center, June 29-July 3, to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference (NLC).

Orlando Estrada, 2022 FHS graduate and FCCLA member, attended the conference along with FHS FCCLA Advisor and Family and Consumer Science Educator, Tiffany Fritzinger-Lopez.

Estrada competed in the Teach and Train Category presenting how his educational experience at Fremont High School has prepared him for college and a career in education. Estrada was a Top 10 finalist and finished sixth overall, receiving a gold medal.

He competed with 50 others students in the Teach and Train Category. Nebraska finished with 79 gold medalists, 95 silver medalists, and 7 bronze medalists.

“The FCCLA National Leadership Conference provided Orlando and myself with opportunities to connect with other FCCLA members from across the nation, to attend Red Table Talks about growing our Chapter, Diversity and Inclusion Training, and opportunities for advancement. I am proud of Orlando and his accomplishments. I am proud of our FHS FCCLA Chapter as we continue to grow and impact the school and community of Fremont,” Fritzinger-Lopez said.

The conference provided the FHS FCCLA members opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level, and networking with other youth leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.

“We are thrilled to have an attendance of over 7,000 members, advisers, corporate partners, and guests who are committed to discovering the unlimited possibilities available through FCCLA. The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make a difference in their own communities and to make every moment count,” said Sandy Spavone, executive director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.