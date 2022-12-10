FHS Interview Fair Prepares Students for Real World

Wednesday morning Fremont High School students participated in the second Interview Fair of the school year.

The event took place in the FHS Commons.

“It’s the culminating event of our Communications 10 class,” said Mollie Brown, career technology educator and vocation associate. “The mock interviews give students the opportunity to test their communication skills and get valuable feedback from members of our business community.”

Some local businesses represented at Wednesday’s Interview Fair were Lincoln Premium Poultry, the Nebraska Army National Guard, the City of Fremont and Wholestone Farms.

Each participating interviewer was given a folder containing a student’s academic achievements as well as career interests. Interview questions covered such topics as work experience, strengths and weaknesses, long-range career goals and adaptability.

“It starts with a handshake,” said Michelle Wiese, vice-president of First Northeast Bank. “Eye contact is also important. I’m always sure to compliment interviewees when they maintain good eye contact.”

Wiese worked as a bank examiner for FDIC in Grand Island before coming to Fremont in 1991.

“My entire career has been in banking,” she said. “I’ve been participating in these mock interviews for the past 10 years.”

For many students, the interview fair is their first experience with being interviewed. Wiese said she believes it’s her duty to give the students a real interview.

“Some students are nervous, so I looks for ways to put them at ease,” she said. “I ask them about their family, their hobbies, a favorite class.”

Wiese also tells students about the classes offered at Metropolitan Community College. “Those classes are free to high school students,” she said, “so I encourage my interviewees to take advantage of them. My niece is graduating in three years instead of four because of the classes she took at Metro.”

Julie Kaup, Hy-Vee’s human resources manager, has been helping at the interview fairs for the past eight or nine years.

“I’ve actually hired about 20 students as a result of these mock interviews,” she said.

How does she help put a nervous student at ease?

“I tell them, ‘We’re not going to talk about work right now. I just want to get to know you,’” Kaup said.

Kaup said she asks students what they like about school and what their hobbies are.

“That normally relaxes them,” she said. “I try to find a common topic we can talk about.”

In keeping with the company’s slogan, “A Friendly Smile in Every Aisle,” Kaup says she looks for applicants who do just that. Smile.

“We want people who are competent, but also know how to take care of our customers,” she said.

Brenda Wilberding is director of the Career Studio at Midland University and has been helping with the mock job interviews for about three years.

She understands that the first one can be a little scary for students.

“I always ask if this is their first one,” she said. “Getting them to talk about their passions helps them relax.”

Wilberding also has students talk about their strengths as well as their weaknesses, helping them recognize as well as navigate them.

“I typically get asked about what I do,” she said, “so I tell them about the Career Studio. It’s an exciting place to be.”

Wilberding encourages students to find jobs that help them build skills that relate to their future careers.

“They can build skills anywhere they work,” she said. “They just need to focus on what they want to get out of it. Communication, teamwork, customer service and leadership are all things you can take with you in any line of work you go into.”

Senior Logan Brewer has been through three high schools in the past few years and appreciates the opportunity for real-life experience in the workforce.

“It helps students get away from their own problems and see what there is out in the workplace and the options that are afforded them,” he said.

Brewer said opportunities high school students go through may open connections in their lifetime and open doors for what they wish to do in the future.

“It can really open their eyes as a young adult,” he said.

Sophomore Ansley Giesselmann liked being able to have real-life experience and talk to people from a human resources office.

“It was nice to see how they interview,” she said. “(Julie) made me feel comfortable and asked good questions.”

Giesselmann said the last question she was asked was particularly thought-provoking.

“She said, ‘Would you like to be a purple dinosaur or a box?’ I said, ‘A box as you can open the box and be kind and let people into your space.’”

The School-to-Career program is a course in job shadowing.

“Students go to local businesses to job shadow for an hour each day, Monday through Friday.” Brown said. “This gives them the opportunity to learn about various occupations and vocations that they might be interested in after graduating. Many decide to stay within the district to job shadow,” she said. “They shadow a teacher who teaches in a particular field, like welding or culinary skills.”

Brown said she and her Communication 10 colleagues work with their students for nine weeks to provide them with all of the tools they need to find a career that is suitable for them.

“This includes researching careers for education, salary and benefits, a resume, and how to apply for a job,” Brown added.

The Interview Fair is the beginning for the students to inquire about classes that will help them better prepare for their future.

“School-to-Career provides them with actual hands-on experience,” Brown said. “It all works together for the success of the students.”