Cornhusker Awards

Fremont High seniors Olivia Wright (left) and Sarah Prall (right) hold Cornhusker Awards recently. The awards are presented by the Nebraska High School Press Association Convention. Wright served as the assistant editor of the Rustler last year and is currently the Editor-In-Chief of the school news magazine. Prall served as the assistant editor of the Black & Gold yearbook last year and is currently the Editor-In-Chief.

 Courtesy Photo

The Fremont High School journalism department took home top honors at the Nebraska High School Press Association Convention in Lincoln on Monday.

The department won Cornhusker Awards for both the Rustler news magazine and the Black & Gold yearbook.

The Cornhusker is the top award a high school publication can win in the state of Nebraska. Fremont and Millard West were the only high schools in the entire state to win two Cornhusker Awards this year.

In addition to winning Cornhuskers, the Rustler also won Golden Kernel Awards for photography and story writing, while the Black & Gold also won a Golden Kernel Award for photography.

