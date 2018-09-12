For the first time in over 40 years, significant changes were made to the Fremont High School grading system.
A seven-point grading system had been used at FHS for at least four decades, but at the start of the 2018-2019 school year a new 10-point system was implemented.
Scott Jensen, the Principal at FHS, said the new 10-point grading system (100-90 percent equals an A, 89-80 percent is a B and so on) brings with it many advantages.
“We, as a school, decided to change the grading system because we are always looking out for the best for our kids,” Jensen said. “We felt that by adopting this new system, it would allow our students better opportunities and place them on a level playing field with students from similar-sized schools.”
In addition to leveling the playing field, Jensen also believes the new grading system will have a positive impact on the Grade Point Averages (GPA) of FHS students.
“A student with a 92 percent at Fremont with the old system would have a B, but at another school using the 10-point system, a 92 percent would be an A,” said Jensen. “This change helps to make sure that our students are not at a systemic disadvantage when competing for scholarships or college admission.”
A committee comprised of 15 FHS teachers started meeting last spring to begin discussions and start planning the grading system change.
Beth McMahon, a science teacher at FHS and a member of the grading committee, said a lot of research and deep discussion went into making the decision.
“We researched several Class A schools and determined many of the schools that are rivaling with Fremont in terms of scholarships and GPA had a 10-point system,” McMahon said. “We decided that it was important for our students’ financial futures to keep them competitive with other schools when applying for scholarships.”
Once the grading system changes were finalized by the committee, they were presented to the FHS administration and then approved by the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education on June 11, 2018.
“We have always held the standard that has been: we teach by the state standards,” McMahon said. “Therefore, our level of difficulty in the classroom remains the same as anyone else in the state, except now our grading systems are more compatible with other schools.”