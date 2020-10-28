FHS Media Center hosts donation drive to bring in diverse literature

The bookshelves of the Fremont High School Media Center are looking to become more diverse thanks to an online donation drive kickstarted by Library Media Specialist Dana Fontaine.
Fontaine began the donation drive on DonorsChoose, a classroom funding site for teachers, in an attempt to bring in literature centered on the importance of tolerance and inclusion.
She plans to do that through two books: Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo and Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryan Stevenson.
“I think the only way we are going to make the world better is if we focus on the teens and teach them how to make the world a better place,” Fontaine said. “Having them read this literature is going to make that difference.”
Fontaine said she hopes the books help change the way students think and interact with one another.
“It’s just going to change the world for the better, I think,” she said.
When Fontaine first began working at the Media Center in 2016, she said there weren’t many books that catered to the district’s diverse school population.
Outside of a bay of books written completely in Spanish, she said there wasn’t much for students to read on the topic.
“We have now grown that collection to a whole bookshelf full of books in the Spanish language for kids who speak Spanish to read,” she said. “They need to be represented, too.”
Fontaine said there weren’t many “own voice” titles before she began working at the Media Center. That collection has also grown, in her eyes.
“There weren’t a lot of books except To Kill A Mockingbird and the classics, so I tried to kind of build up those titles to make the library more modern,” she said.
Having a library that represents the district’s student body is important for Fontaine. She said one of the most satisfying parts of her job is seeing students relate to the titles she curated.
“A female student came in — she was African-American — and she looked at a book and said, ‘Oh my gosh, this looks exactly like me,’” Fontaine said. “That’s exactly what I wanted because you don’t want to read books you don’t relate to. You want to read books that you can actually see yourself in.”
Creating a diverse selection of titles in the library has been a long process, but Fontaine said she is happy to see the progress being made.
Now, she said her focus is on providing access to these titles, whether it be increasing the number of e-books available for students to read or curating a virtual library over the district’s learning management system.
“Access is huge right now,” Fontaine said.
Fontaine said she wants students to feel engaged and represented while in school. Finding a character who can do that in between the pages of a novel makes it that much easier.
“I want them to have a book that they absolutely love and can go back to and find comfort in that,” she said. “I want literature to have a role in their everyday lives.”
