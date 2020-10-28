FHS Media Center hosts donation drive to bring in diverse literature

Outside of a bay of books written completely in Spanish, she said there wasn’t much for students to read on the topic.

“We have now grown that collection to a whole bookshelf full of books in the Spanish language for kids who speak Spanish to read,” she said. “They need to be represented, too.”

Fontaine said there weren’t many “own voice” titles before she began working at the Media Center. That collection has also grown, in her eyes.

“There weren’t a lot of books except To Kill A Mockingbird and the classics, so I tried to kind of build up those titles to make the library more modern,” she said.

Having a library that represents the district’s student body is important for Fontaine. She said one of the most satisfying parts of her job is seeing students relate to the titles she curated.

“A female student came in — she was African-American — and she looked at a book and said, ‘Oh my gosh, this looks exactly like me,’” Fontaine said. “That’s exactly what I wanted because you don’t want to read books you don’t relate to. You want to read books that you can actually see yourself in.”