FHS Media Center looks to add popular titles to bookshelves

Library media specialist Dana Fontaine is looking to give her students at Fremont High School a chance to read a pair of novels through a donation drive.
The drive looks to bring “The Prince and the Dressmaker” and “The Poet X” to the bookshelves inside the FHS Media Center. The goal is set at $687 and has accumulated approximately $103 from four donors so far.
Fontaine has had previous donation drives throughout the year, all of which have been successful. She said she has a poll where students at the school can vote for what books they want to bring into the library next.
“My kids are voracious readers,” she said. “They read books like water.”
That means finding books to fill her students’ appetite can be difficult. Without a new bookstore in town and a lack of money in the budget to purchase new books, it can be difficult to keep new books on the shelves.
“There really isn’t an option for us to buy books,” Fontaine said. “...It’s just to get books in the hands in students, because I want them to be excited about what they read.”
“The Poet X” is about a young Harlem girl who uses slam poetry to understand her mother’s religion and her own relationship to the world, according to a Goodreads summary.
“The Prince and the Dressmaker” discusses the fictional relationship between a Parisian prince and a dressmaker. The book reveals that the prince is hiding a secret life, one where he wears dresses and takes on the city under a different name.
Fontaine said “The Prince and the Dressmaker” was controversial, but she wanted to make sure the school’s LGBTQ population “feel like they have a place in the universe,” according to her donation drive.
“There is a huge population at our school that is LGBTQ and I think it’s important that they are represented,” she said.
Fontaine began the drive last week. She said each drive usually takes a couple months to reach its goal.
Fontaine emphasized that these books were chosen by students. She said nobody is required to read the books, it’s just what students thought was popular at the time.
“Students are not forced to read these books, this is just what they voted on,” she said. “I don’t want people to think I’m forcing this into their hands, it’s just what’s popular.”
Those interested in donating to the drive can visit Fontaine’s donation drive here.