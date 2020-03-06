FHS Media Center looks to add popular titles to bookshelves

Library media specialist Dana Fontaine is looking to give her students at Fremont High School a chance to read a pair of novels through a donation drive.

The drive looks to bring “The Prince and the Dressmaker” and “The Poet X” to the bookshelves inside the FHS Media Center. The goal is set at $687 and has accumulated approximately $103 from four donors so far.

Fontaine has had previous donation drives throughout the year, all of which have been successful. She said she has a poll where students at the school can vote for what books they want to bring into the library next.

“My kids are voracious readers,” she said. “They read books like water.”

That means finding books to fill her students’ appetite can be difficult. Without a new bookstore in town and a lack of money in the budget to purchase new books, it can be difficult to keep new books on the shelves.

“There really isn’t an option for us to buy books,” Fontaine said. “...It’s just to get books in the hands in students, because I want them to be excited about what they read.”

