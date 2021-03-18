FHS receives grant to establish Tri-M Music Honor Society chapter

Fremont High School is one of 10 schools across the country to receive a grant to establish a Tri-M Music Honor Society chapter.
The national honor society for students involved in music is centered on performance and community service, adviser Mark Harman said. This is the first time Tri-M has been established at FHS.
“We put in an application just after the first of the year to see if we could get a grant to help us get the program started and we were notified in late February that we were given the grant,” Harman said. “So now we are in the process of putting together some of the charter materials and just getting things prepared so that we can induct our first class.”
Harman said being recognized as a member of the Tri-M Honor Society can help pave the way for students to receive music-related scholarships. Additionally, being inducted into FHS’s chapter simply allows the school to recognize excellence in the field of arts.
“I think it’s just a really great way for us to recognize excellence in that area,” Harman.
Requirements to receive the grant include:
- Have a willing faculty member able to fulfill the duties of the adviser role.
- Have never chartered a chapter, or not have had an active chapter in the past 10 years.
- Be in good standing with their National Federation of State High School Associations’ (NFHS) state association.
- Plan to or currently participate in NFHS state music contests and/or programs.
- Plan for student leadership development.
- “The National Federation of State High School Associations is excited to help launch these schools’ participation in Tri-M,” James Weaver, director of performing arts for the NFHS said in a press release. “We join the National Association for Music Education in this excitement for these students to become leaders in their music programs, schools, and communities.”
While it’s only been four weeks since the school received news that the grant had been awarded, Harman said he anticipates a strong response from students.
“We have an incredible group of juniors and seniors, particularly in this group, that have thrown so much toward the arts in their time at FHS,” he said. “They’ve obviously had some challenges along the way, but they continue to press on and continue to be a part of the organization to push it forward.”
That passion and dedication deserves to be rewarded. Harman said he hopes introducing Tri-M at FHS can help do that.
“I really feel like our students are going to look forward to this opportunity and not every student gets recognized, so it’s an even more select organization in terms of the criteria and the things that they have to show they have accomplished during their time,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a really great role.”