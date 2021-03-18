FHS receives grant to establish Tri-M Music Honor Society chapter

Fremont High School is one of 10 schools across the country to receive a grant to establish a Tri-M Music Honor Society chapter.

The national honor society for students involved in music is centered on performance and community service, adviser Mark Harman said. This is the first time Tri-M has been established at FHS.

“We put in an application just after the first of the year to see if we could get a grant to help us get the program started and we were notified in late February that we were given the grant,” Harman said. “So now we are in the process of putting together some of the charter materials and just getting things prepared so that we can induct our first class.”

Harman said being recognized as a member of the Tri-M Honor Society can help pave the way for students to receive music-related scholarships. Additionally, being inducted into FHS’s chapter simply allows the school to recognize excellence in the field of arts.

“I think it’s just a really great way for us to recognize excellence in that area,” Harman.

Requirements to receive the grant include:

