FHS senior awarded Lozier Sponsorship

Seth Redding, a Fremont High School senior, has been awarded the Lozier Sponsorship, Fremont Public Schools announced Friday.

Redding will enroll in the Electrical Mechanical Maintenance program at Metropolitan Community College. The sponsorship will cover Redding’s tuition, fees, books and tools.

This partnership is a great example of collaboration between schools and community. Redding is the third Fremont High School student to receive such sponsorship in the last year.

“Seth is an outstanding young man and will be an asset to the Lozier Corporation. A business sponsorship is a win-win for both the student and the employer,” said Todd Hansen, MCC Fremont

Area Campus Director.

Lozier Corporation is the leading manufacturer of store fixtures. The company is headquartered in Omaha and has facilities across the United States.

