FHS senior Xavier Knutzen's determination leads to a diploma

Xavier Knutzen wasn’t in a great place as his final year of high school began to draw to a close.
The senior, who had been forced to contend with consecutive years of classes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, was pushing himself to earn as many credits as possible to ensure that he would graduate on time and with his peers.
“I would stress myself out for no reason,” he said. “I didn’t get any sleep. I wasn’t taking care of myself. There was a lot of stuff I could have been doing, but I chose not to because I kind of felt a sense of powerlessness.”
The constant anxiety is completely understandable. Knutzen had been in and out of distance learning during his senior year of high school and quickly found himself working from behind to catch up early on in the school year.
Knutzen said he chose to transition to online learning because he thought it would be easier and that he could handle the added responsibility of asynchronous, independent learning.
However, Knutzen said he quickly found he needed help from his peers and teachers to stay on top of his coursework.
“I just realized how hard it was trying to do everything on your own without getting any help,” he said.
Knutzen described himself as a slightly above average student. He’s quiet and reserved until you get to know him. Knutzen said the pandemic only forced him to isolate himself further as the work piled on.
“I started to not really hang around people as much as I used to,” he said. “I was so worried about school.”
However, he didn’t give up.
At the start of the second quarter, Knutzen returned to in-person learning at FHS and immediately met with Dean of Students Apryl Beck to put together a plan to get him back on track.
“The rest of the year we’ve kind of been working together and we’ve been really crunching down and working as hard as we possibly can,” he said.
Throughout his senior year, Knutzen would reflect on a quote from one FHS English teacher, Stacey Smith.
“She said: ‘If you don’t go through the dark times, you can’t enjoy the good times,” he said. “That stuck with me, so it always kept running through my head. Even though I’m in a dark time right now, I know I’m definitely going to enjoy the good times when they roll around.”
That has motivated Knutzen to continue working in his senior year despite the obstacles he’s faced. Now, he gets to enjoy graduating and the rewards that come with reaching the light at the end of the tunnel.
“Honestly, the only thing I could say is that it’s one of the best feelings ever,” he said. “Especially last year’s seniors and this year’s seniors have had to deal with so much in one year. We probably didn’t even think we could finish the school year, but we always pushed through as much as we could. It’s amazing.”
After graduation, Knutzen plans on either attending a community college or joining the National Guard.
Looking back at his career at FHS, Knutzen said it was almost impossible to select just one memory that stuck out to him the most. In the end, he said the relationships he formed during the course of his time as a student are the most important.
“I made so many friends and met so many amazing teachers that really cared about their students and wanted them to graduate and keep pushing on,” he said. “They really helped me get through high school.”