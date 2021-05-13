FHS senior Xavier Knutzen's determination leads to a diploma

“I started to not really hang around people as much as I used to,” he said. “I was so worried about school.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, he didn’t give up.

At the start of the second quarter, Knutzen returned to in-person learning at FHS and immediately met with Dean of Students Apryl Beck to put together a plan to get him back on track.

“The rest of the year we’ve kind of been working together and we’ve been really crunching down and working as hard as we possibly can,” he said.

Throughout his senior year, Knutzen would reflect on a quote from one FHS English teacher, Stacey Smith.

“She said: ‘If you don’t go through the dark times, you can’t enjoy the good times,” he said. “That stuck with me, so it always kept running through my head. Even though I’m in a dark time right now, I know I’m definitely going to enjoy the good times when they roll around.”

That has motivated Knutzen to continue working in his senior year despite the obstacles he’s faced. Now, he gets to enjoy graduating and the rewards that come with reaching the light at the end of the tunnel.