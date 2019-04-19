For the fourth straight year Fremont Public Schools has expanded its educational toolbox with help from Big Red Keno's Science and Math Program.
During a Chamber Coffee event on Friday, school officials showed off a recently acquired 3-D printer that was purchased through a $7,500 grant from the Big Red Keno Program.
Fremont High's newest 3-D printer--which brings the FPS's inventory of 3-D printers to seven--will help to advance it's already robust career technical education programs.
"We are very involved in career education, in FBLA, and in SkillsUSA here and all of our career tech teachers do a great job of preparing students in these types of fields," FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said. "Big Red Keno has been a great partner of our and the last three years we've purchased 3-D printers and tehnical measurement devices that are used down in our machine and welding labs--and this is just another great addition to those tools."
The school's newest 3-D printer is much larger than the previous six that have been purchased by FPS through grant funding provided by Big Red Keno, which FHS Industrial Technology Teacher Keith Cunnings says provides a plethora of opportunities for his students.
"These machines have come so far in just a few short years," he said. "They just keep getting quicker and more powerful and cheaper to use and by having them in the school they really allow our students to get in on the ground floor of learning about a new technology that is going to continue to grow."
Utilizing 3-D printers helps students learn the ins and outs of fine-tuned measuring. When creating an object, if one wrong measurement is inserted into the computer that controls the printer the prototype won’t look correct.
In addition, using the programming associated with the 3-D printers requires students to critically think and be engaged in their work.
Bill Harvey, Big Red Keno's general counsel, said Big Red Keno is proud to partner with schools like FPS and half-joked that he wants to see Cunnings and students build a car with the new 3-D printer.
"With something like this it really starts to get realistic when you can build parts big enough do a project that big," he said. "We feel like when we are making investments back into the school system here we are really building on something that is very beneficial."