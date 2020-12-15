FHS student makes competition-worthy paper dress

You could call it a “Dress for Success.”
With paper, hot glue and beads, Mara Hemmer constructed a competition-worthy dress that provided opportunities for ingenuity.
Her work titled, “Beauty in Bloom,” has been entered in the fashion category of the Scholastic Arts & Writing Awards Competition. Regional winners, who receive a “Gold” status, proceed to the national level at which there are scholarship opportunities.
A senior at Fremont High School, Mara’s creative adventure began after she’d taken a Graphic Design I class.
Mara wanted to take another art course.
“She didn’t really have a lot of room in her schedule so we worked out an independent study,” said Kristen Strickler, business and graphic arts instructor.
At first, Mara was going to take a Graphics II class, but Strickler had another idea.
“We decided to try something a little more creative,” Strickler said. “I asked if she wanted to do something a little bit outside the box.”
The project evolved into a dress.
Mara looked at patterns and design ideas. The Family and Consumer Sciences classes had a dress form she could use and Mara went to work.
She wrapped the top with butcher block paper. She made an over-the-shoulder strap and the skirt from newspaper.
“We watched some tutorials online — how to make the little flowers on the dress and were able to figure out the process,” Strickler said.
Mara folded blue-colored newspaper to make the flowers. She disassembled old jewelry, putting beads in the centers of the flowers and adding them to the top part of the dress.
The project took an estimated 20 hours.
Mara got some assistance from student Avry LaFavor. Art teacher Jennifer Gay did some advising for the project.
“Jen teaches sculpture so she has a little more experience in three-dimensional art and that was helpful,” Strickler said. “She was really good at advising from that perspective.”
The dress-making process didn’t always flow smoothly, however. Sometimes the paper didn’t want to cooperate.
“It was definitely a ‘trust-the-process’ dress,” Mara said. “It sort of looked funny all the way up until the end and then it all came together.”
Mara enjoyed the process.
“I think going out of my comfort zone and exploring something that I wouldn’t normally do was the best part of it,” she said.
Strickler is pleased with the dress.
“I absolutely love the way it turned out,” Strickler said. “I think it’s beautiful.”
She’s also pleased that Mara was willing to try something different.
“I don’t think either one of us really knew how it would turn out, but it ended up amazing,” Strickler said. “I’m very proud. Mara is the type of student who you want doing a project like this, because she doesn’t require a lot of hand-holding. She takes initiative. She has strong work ethic. She’s very driven and determined to do her best. I didn’t have any doubts that it wouldn’t turn out well, because I knew I had the right person working on it.”
