FHS student makes competition-worthy paper dress

She wrapped the top with butcher block paper. She made an over-the-shoulder strap and the skirt from newspaper.

“We watched some tutorials online — how to make the little flowers on the dress and were able to figure out the process,” Strickler said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mara folded blue-colored newspaper to make the flowers. She disassembled old jewelry, putting beads in the centers of the flowers and adding them to the top part of the dress.

The project took an estimated 20 hours.

Mara got some assistance from student Avry LaFavor. Art teacher Jennifer Gay did some advising for the project.

“Jen teaches sculpture so she has a little more experience in three-dimensional art and that was helpful,” Strickler said. “She was really good at advising from that perspective.”

The dress-making process didn’t always flow smoothly, however. Sometimes the paper didn’t want to cooperate.

“It was definitely a ‘trust-the-process’ dress,” Mara said. “It sort of looked funny all the way up until the end and then it all came together.”

Mara enjoyed the process.