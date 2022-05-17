FHS students earn many honors

Fremont High School graduates from the Class of 2022 earned a myriad of honors.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard announced this year’s recipients of scholarships and awards, which totaled approximately $6 million.

Of the 324 graduates comprising the class, more than 100 earned scholarships and special awards.

Carter Waters was this year’s recipient of the Best Boy Citizen Award.

“I don’t honestly know exactly what I did to earn the Citizen Award,” Waters said. “I just try to do the right thing every day.”

The board of directors of the Fremont Public School Foundation honored 46 of the graduates for their outstanding academic achievement. They acknowledged those faculty members who served as mentors to the Honor Students.

FHS Principal Myron Sikora announced that seven graduates have signed up to join the United States Armed Services. This brought not only thunderous applause, but a standing ovation as well.

Deborah Gerdts attended the commencement to see her nephew, Zane Zastera, receive his diploma. “He is the third generation in our family to graduate from Fremont High. My dad, Dean Gerdts, graduated in 1950; I graduated in ’89, and now Zane graduated today.”

Zastera is one of the seven who will be serving his country in the military.

“We’re just super proud of him,” Gerdts said. “My dad passed away a year ago. He would’ve been over the moon to be here today. He’s the reason Zane decided to go into the Armed Forces.”

Zastera, who joined the Civil Air Patrol when he was in the seventh grade, will be serving in the Army Reserve.

