FHS students to stage 'Clue'

As a senior at Fremont High School, Harley Boutard can get nervous about tests or homework.

But in October, Boutard will be nervous for another reason:

He’s portraying the very anxious Mr. Green in the high school’s new production of “Clue.”

Performances for the crazy murder comedy start at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7-8 in the high school. Tickets, available at the door and online, are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Based on the 1985 movie with Tim Curry and Lesley Ann Warren and the popular game, “Clue” is set in the 1950s.

It begins when six strangers receive a gloomy invitation to a mansion.

Each person is given a fictitious, color-based name — Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet.

In reality, all have been living colorful lives with shady secrets.

And all are being blackmailed.

Chaos ensues after the strangers arrive at the mansion. Murders begin to occur with those left behind trying to determine the killer.

The FHS show features eight main characters, plus the ensemble cast.

“I picked the show, because I’ve been a fan of the movie since I was a little kid,” said FHS Theater Director Caitie Hays. “I’ve watched it way too many times.”

Hays noted the play has a new and different spin than the movie.

“If you’re a fan of the movie like me, you’ll still be surprised, but will also love the story,” Hays said.

Now in her fourth year at FHS, Hays also said the theater department hasn’t staged a farce since her first year.

“We all really wanted to do a comedy this year,” she said.

Students, like Boutard, have enjoyed portraying the over-the-top comedic characters.

Boutard relishes the role of Mr. Green.

“Playing him is super fun, because I get to act anxious and a lot of stuff falls on me throughout the show,” Boutard said.

Josie Bell, a senior, portrays the flirtatious Miss Scarlet.

“She likes to flirt with people and lead them on and then brush them off,” Bell said. “She thinks it’s fun.”

Miss Scarlet is also very confident, sarcastic, and uses humor as a coping mechanism and a weapon.

Bell can relate a little bit to her character.

“I’ve been told I’m a very confident person,” Bell said.

That confidence can be seen in another reason why Bell likes her role:

“I look good in red,” Bell said, smiling.

Like her fellow actors, senior Jacilyn Foster is having fun in her role, too.

Foster plays Mrs. Peacock.

“She’s neurotic and batty and out-of-this-world crazy,” Foster said. “She’s also kind of anxious. Not as much as Mr. Green, but very jumpy.”

Foster said Mrs. Peacock is unpredictable.

At the same time, if anybody is going to scream, it’s going to be Mrs. Peacock.

“She’s so fun to play,” Foster said. “She’s all over the place.”

Foster can relate a little to Mrs. Peacock, who keeps folks on their toes.

“I like to keep people on their toes,” Foster said, smiling. “I like to think I’m unpredictable.”

All three students said they watched or re-watched the movie to prepare for the play.

Boutard said he loved the movie before he knew FHS was ever going to stage the production. He’s appreciated seeing the movie again.

“It gave me a rough character to build upon, so that was nice,” Boutard said.

Bell and Foster downloaded the “Clue” game on their phones and have played it. Foster has played the “Clue” board game at home.

Cast members said they laugh a lot on stage during rehearsals.

“I love working with the cast and crew,” Foster said. “It’s such a fun environment to be in and I’m so grateful to be able to play such a big character and be surrounded by supportive people.”

Actors and their director hope the public will attend the show, which Boutard describes as “hilarious.”

Bell added that “Clue” is a more well-known show. Foster pointed out the time and effort students have put into the play.

“I think that we’ve put a lot of work in the show and I think that it’s really going to be polished by the time we get to show night,” Foster said. “I believe it will be one of the best shows we’ve had and I hope people enjoy it.”

Hays commended the student actors and crew.

“I can easily say in the four years I’ve been here, this is the best show I’ve directed and my students know I don’t say things like that if I don’t mean it,” she said. “This is really an outstanding group of students. They’re incredibly talented, very hard working.”

Hays said the FHS theater program has continued to grow. When she started four years ago, 37 students were involved.

“We now have over 90 involved in this show,” Hays said.

Hays hopes the community will come to the show and support the students.

“If nothing else, you’re going to have 90 minutes of nonstop laughter,” Hays said. “And who doesn’t want that?

Hays expects seats will go quickly. While tickets will be available at the door, people can buy them online at fremont.booktix.com.

Hays said a fundraising raffle, associated with the show, is taking place until Oct. 7. Winners are announced on different weekdays on FHS Tiger Drama social media. Raffle tickets are $50 each. Prizes range from $100 to $1,000 and there’s a limited number of tickets available for each drawing.

Funds raised will help pay down the cost of students traveling to New York City in the spring.

Those wanting raffle tickets may contact Hays at caitie.hays@fpsmail.org or by calling the school office at 402-727-3050.