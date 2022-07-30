FHS teacher wins award for courage and excellence

School shootings. Bullying. Addiction. Suicide.

These are just a few of the enemies threatening students every day. Youth are under attack, and need champions who are willing and eager to fight for them.

“It truly does take an army to mold our youth,” said Mary Trehearn, this year’s recipient of the Christa McAuliffe Award for Courage and Excellence in Education.

This award is given annually to Nebraska teachers as a memorial for Christa McAuliffe, the educator and astronaut who lost her life along with six other crew members in the Challenger space shuttle explosion on Jan. 28, 1986.

“I count myself blessed to be one among many in the strongest, bravest army known to humanity,” Trehearn said. “The army that molds the future, otherwise known as educators.”

Trehearn said she fights to defend her students against those who do not believe in them, against those who make them feel they cannot achieve. She also combats the negative self-talk in their own minds, against any barrier between them and what she knows they can become.

“I tell my students I will go to the wall for them, and ultimately they come to know that it’s true,” she said.

One of the fiercest battles educators have been engaged in for the past three years is the war on COVID.

Trehearn, who began her career as an English teacher at Fremont High in 1991, is eager to share her award with every teacher who has persevered in helping students succeed during this pandemic.

Jason Guel was in Trehearn’s ninth grade Honors English class during the pandemic. During the online period, Guel had a chance to observe how each of his educators responded to and dealt with online students.

“Dr. Trehearn stood out to me for her accessibility,” Guel said. “If I needed help with an assignment or simply did not understand the instruction, she would never fail to respond with patient, helpful answers. She inspired me to push forward. And she has instilled in me the drive to never give up.”

Myron Sikora, principal of Fremont High School, nominated Trehearn for the Christa McAuliffe Award.

“We are fortunate to have Mary working in the Fremont Public Schools,” he said. “Parents have requested that Mary teach their children, because they know the type of instruction, caring spirit, and high expectations their children will experience.”

Both of Mary Robinson’s children were able to maximize their potential as a result of Trehearn’s effective communication and genuine care.

“She’s all about building a safe community at Fremont Senior High School,” Robinson said. “My son and daughter both took an English class with her and consistently commented on how helpful she was as a teacher.”

Robinson’s daughter built an even closer relationship with Trehearn while they worked together to manage the T.U.F. (Teens United in Faith) Club.

“They performed service projects, did fundraisers, and worked on spreading love throughout the school,” Robinson said. “Dr. Trehearn’s positivity, vigor, and support never fail to lift up my kids.”

Former student Taylor Sorensen has fond memories of being in Trehearn’s freshman English class during the fall semester of 2016 along with the School-to-Career class in her senior year.

“I remember walking into her room for the first time and seeing the walls absolutely adorned in decorations and crafts that she had made,” Sorensen said. “It made the room so bright and inviting.”

Sorensen recalled turning to Trehearn many times for advice and a strong shoulder to lean on.

“She would be ready to listen and never once prioritized anything over that relationship with me or her other students,” Sorensen said.

The support Sorensen received from Trehearn throughout her years of high school and beyond is what inspired her to choose psychology as her college major.

“I was eager to support others the same way as she had always done,” Sorensen said. “She brought so much to the classroom. She changed my life for the better.”

Brenda Schiermeyer, chair of Fremont High School’s World Language Department, has worked with Trehearn for almost two decades and considers her a true asset to FHS.

“She is a passionate advocate for student growth,” Schiermeyer said. “Her encouraging teaching style allows students to recognize their own potential.”

Schiermeyer also commends Trehearn for offering a safe place to learn.

“She takes the time to make connections and build relationships with each student, allowing her to understand each student’s personal story and background,” Schiermeyer said.

Trehearn is only too aware of the chaos some kids have to live in. As a writing assignment, she has her students describe a hardship they have overcome.

As a result of the Hardship Makes Us Stronger writing activity, Trehearn’s students frequently tell her they now realize they can overcome anything and nothing can hold them back.

Throughout the years Trehearn has worked with various organizations to increase awareness of such issues as drug abuse and youth suicide.

In 2013, in collaboration with Dodge County Judge Ken Vampola, two Fremont police officers, guidance counselor Erica Woods-Schmidt, then-FHS Principal Chuck Story, and parent Mary Glowacki, Trehearn coordinated a Drug Awareness Program for FHS.

From 2012 to 2014, Trehearn participated in the Befriend Mentoring Program as a family mentor through Oasis Counseling International.

For the past nine years, she has been a member of Christian Education Association International.