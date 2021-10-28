FHS thespians to host haunted house

It’s a chance to celebrate Halloween and benefit others.

The Thespian Society at Fremont High School is hosting “Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat” from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Admission is one canned good or non-perishable item per person. Food will be donated to LifeHouse Care Corps.

Attendees can park in the south parking lot.

FHS students will be at the school’s south parking lot doors to collect the non-perishable food items.

Student actors will usher small groups of attendees through the haunted house, which includes four separate rooms with different themes.

Guests receive a candy surprise at the end.

“It is family friendly,” said Caitie Hays, FHS drama teacher. “We are making it so that any age can come through.”

Groups of older students or adults, who want a little more of a scare, may request that and student actors will provide it.

Hays said approximately 50 students are involved with the haunted house.

She encourages the public to attend.

“I hope people bring their kids for a fun, Halloween spooky experience that the whole family can enjoy together,” Hays said.

Hays also sees the haunted house as a great teaching tool.

“I think it’s really great for our students to do an event that gives back to our community,” she said.

Hays believes it shows students that it’s just as important to give back to their community as it is to create theater in it.

By attending the haunted house event, guests are giving back, too.

Hays said many schools that participate in the International Thespian Society have the annual trick-or-treat event to help kids.

This is the first year FHS Thespian Society members will host a haunted house.

In the past, students would go out together, get in each other’s cars and go trick-or-treating for canned goods.

“The idea of students driving each other around on Halloween, I thought, could potentially lead to something we didn’t want to deal with, so last year COVID forced us to reimagine what this event was,” Hays said.

After much publicizing of the 2020 event, FHS students stood in the parking lot, where guests dropped off non-perishable food items or canned goods.

Students were worried they’d collect fewer food items.

“We ended up getting one more (item) than we had the previous year and we ended with 1,000 total, separate food items,” Hays said. “It was outstanding. The kids were so proud of themselves. It was really a great event last year.”

At the start of this school year, FHS Thespian Society officers did some brainstorming and came up with the haunted house idea.

Hays and the officers then met with the entire thespian group.

The group has approximately 38 Thespian Society members who’ve been initiated or will be initiated into the group this fall.

“So we have at least 20 to 30 others who are on their way to being initiated. It’s a really big group,” she said.

Hays added that the thespian group is an honor society, unlike a drama club that students simply join.

To be part of the society, students must be involved in theater outside of school as an extra-curricular activity.

“With that, you gain points and you need a certain number of points to be initiated,” Hays said. “Many of the famous actor and actresses that we all know did thespian society at their high schools.”

