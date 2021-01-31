Filter receives scholar award
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Business recently recognized 196 students for their academic performance during the 2019-20 school year with the Clifford M. Hicks, LeRossignol and William Gold scholar awards.
Morgan Filter of Fremont, who is majoring in accounting, received a William Gold Award.
Named for the founder of Gold and Company, the William Gold Award recognizes the top members of the freshman class.
From last year’s class, 60 students received the award. All earned a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
