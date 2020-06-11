Finance Director optimistic about future for St. Patrick Catholic Church, Archbishop Bergan

Combined with donations from the clergy and the PPP loan, Hill said he expects both the parish and school to become fully current on expenses before the end of the current fiscal year.

“This is something that has not happened for as long as anyone on staff can remember in years past because we weren’t current,” he said. “The first dollars received during the fiscal year had to be used to pay the remaining expenses from the prior year.”

Hill said doing this often put the parish in a hole at the beginning of each year, which only grew deeper and deeper as the process repeated itself each year.

“We will not have this problem for the upcoming year,” he said. “This is something to celebrate.”

Nolte congratulated the parish’s efforts to help raise money during the past several months.

“You guys have done awesome in helping us do this,” he said. “Your generosity, words can’t express how grateful I am and I think how grateful God is for responding to his call. This is what needs to happen.”

The parish and school will have its final virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. June 24.

