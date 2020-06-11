Finance Director optimistic about future for St. Patrick Catholic Church, Archbishop Bergan

St. Patrick Catholic Church and Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Finance Director Steve Hill was optimistic about the parish’s financial future during a Wednesday town hall meeting.
The virtual meeting, which was held in response to financial concerns outlined by the parish in April, provided an update to families and clergy regarding the parish’s current financial outlook.
Since the Rev. Walter Nolte called for additional financial assistance from the public around Easter, Hill said the parish has received $265,767 through donations from 329 families toward St. Patrick’s deficit reduction plan.
“Your response to Father Nolte’s call just before Easter for help has been heartwarming,” he said.
Hill said the deficit has continued to shrink over past months. At the beginning of March, he said the parish’s deficit hovered around $960,000. Though May’s numbers haven’t been finalized yet, Hill estimated the parish’s deficit has been further reduced to around $725,000.
Both the school and parish participated in the Paycheck Protection Program, Hill said. Through the program, he said both entities received a combined loan of around $680,000, which Hill said would further reduce the parish and school’s deficit.
“We expect a significant portion of this loan will be forgiven by the government as part of the program,” he said. “We’ll know more about how much will actually be forgiven as the summer progresses.”
Combined with donations from the clergy and the PPP loan, Hill said he expects both the parish and school to become fully current on expenses before the end of the current fiscal year.
“This is something that has not happened for as long as anyone on staff can remember in years past because we weren’t current,” he said. “The first dollars received during the fiscal year had to be used to pay the remaining expenses from the prior year.”
Hill said doing this often put the parish in a hole at the beginning of each year, which only grew deeper and deeper as the process repeated itself each year.
“We will not have this problem for the upcoming year,” he said. “This is something to celebrate.”
Nolte congratulated the parish’s efforts to help raise money during the past several months.
“You guys have done awesome in helping us do this,” he said. “Your generosity, words can’t express how grateful I am and I think how grateful God is for responding to his call. This is what needs to happen.”
The parish and school will have its final virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. June 24.
